Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London
EDINBURGH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.
U.K.・
Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil
Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham...
This is a Britain that has lost its Queen – and the luxury of denial about its past | Afua Hirsch
So long as she reigned, the establishment was able to gloss over the horrors of empire. Now is a time for painful truths, says Guardian columnist Afua Hirsch
