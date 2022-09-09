Read full article on original website
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
Cedar Creek Fire burns over 85,000 acres; containment drops to 0%
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie area as the Cedar Creek Fire continues. The size of the fire is now 85,926 acres, officials said. "The fire grew significantly due to the weekend’s weather event (over 32,000 acres),...
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
Cedar Creek Fire has now surpassed 70,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials expect the fire activity to be extreme on Saturday as East winds, low humidity, and high temperatures continue. A 'RED FLAG' warning is in effect. Officials say long-range fire spotting is anticipated, the fire will be carried by lichens and heavy fuels; expect a...
Oakridge residents fearful of Cedar Creek Fire reaching their community
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Around 3,300 Oakridge residents were told to evacuate as fire weather conditions pushed the Cedar Creek Fire closer to the region. Lane Community College has become a check-in point where Lane County Public Health can get them help, depending on their need. The Lane Event Center...
Rafter pronounced dead after raft overturned in McKenzie River
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — Sunday morning, September 11, at approximately 8:18 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received information that a raft had overturned in the McKenzie River near Paradise Campground. While LCSO was enroute, deputies learned that one of the three involved rafters was unconscious and CPR had...
Cedar Creek evacuees encouraged to check in at temporary evacuation point
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County encourages people who have evacuated the Oakridge and Westfir areas to check in at the Temporary Evacuation Point or provide their contact information online. The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16. Lane County...
Evacuations are underway as the Vitae Springs Fire rages on
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Sheriff's Office is in close contact with the Salem Fire Department who is leading firefighting efforts against the Vitae Springs Fire. Deputies say after consulting with fire officials Saturday afternoon, existing Level 3 and Level 2 zones remain unchanged. Residents in evacuated areas need to be prepared for existing evacuations to remain in place overnight.
Donations being accepted to help Cedar Creek Fire evacuees
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County has opened a donation center for people who would like to help those evacuated as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, there is a need for donations of specific items. The donation center...
OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity
Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
Eugene City libraries open to get relief from poor air quality
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene would like to remind residents that the city libraries are open to those who need relief from the smoke and heat. Eugene Public Library Regular Hours and Locations:. Downtown Library. 100 W. 10th Avenue Eugene, OR 97401. Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m....
Gunshots in Lebanon neighborhood frighten residents
LEBANON, Ore. — One man is in custody after firing shots into a Lebanon neighborhood Sunday afternoon. "I hid in my brother's room for a long time, and I heard all sorts of police in the alleyway." And bullet holes across the street. This all started at a home...
Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
Energy companies restoring power as weather conditions decrease
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (5:09 p.m.):. Pacific Power and Eugene Water & Electric Board both announced that power will be restoring to the affected communities in their areas. In a statement by EWEB, a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in place until 11...
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
LTD suspends service to Oakridge until further notice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Friday evening, September 9, the Lane Transit District completed its work in supporting evacuation efforts in Oakridge. According to LTD the LTD RideSource team took 21 passengers to LCC. Traveling with those passengers were 20 dogs and five cats. LTD's 40 foot buses brought...
Police identify suspect in Lebanon neighborhood shooting
LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police say a man fired multiple shots inside a Lebanon residence on Sunday, causing frightened neighbors to be advised to shelter in place when several of those bullets exited the residence. Lebanon Police gave this account of the incident:. On Sunday, September 11 at 2:52...
Lebanon police stop incident; reports of shots fired
LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police detained a subject in an ongoing investigation. The subject was detained on W Vine Street between S Main Street and S 2nd street. The area is safe and secure as officers secured the household where the subject was located. Police say this is not...
