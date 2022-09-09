Q. Our First question is from Eddy Lynn who says: Winning is great. Being highly ranked is great but with our schedule can we sustain this with Catalon and Slusher gone?. A. Slusher is back. Sam Pittman is hoping to play him this week. Catalon, that’s a big loss. I do think having Latavious Brini back there will really help. Here’s a guy that started 11 games for Georgia last year, the national champions. You don’t do that unless you can play at a high level. His only issue is learning Arkansas system but he gives Catalon a lot of credit for helping him when he arrived back in January.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO