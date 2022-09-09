Read full article on original website
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Scouting Walker White, Arkansas’ Top In-State QB in Over a Decade
The Arkansas football program has experienced a monumental turnaround in the past few seasons, going from back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign capped by a victory at the Outback Bowl last year. A big piece to that turnaround has been back-to-back star quarterbacks in Feleipe...
Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
Pittman addresses penalties, injuries, top ten ranking in news conference today
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is 2-0 on the season, but penalties on Saturday was an issue. The Razorbacks had 10 penalties for 122 yards compared to only five for 41 yards for the Gamecocks. Sam Pittman addressed the penalties on Monday when asked what he wants to clean up.
Arkansas’ linebackers continue to play well
FAYETTEVILLE — One aspect of Arkansas Football that has been impressive thus far is the No. 10 Razorbacks are getting solid play at linebacker. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool and Chris “Pooh” Paul played particularly well in the 44-30 win over South Carolina on Thursday. Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his play. Then on Monday added SEC Defensive Player of Week.
Ask Mike: Top 10 Hogs, Neck Braces at DWRRS & Midnight Yell Practice Exposed
Q. Our First question is from Eddy Lynn who says: Winning is great. Being highly ranked is great but with our schedule can we sustain this with Catalon and Slusher gone?. A. Slusher is back. Sam Pittman is hoping to play him this week. Catalon, that’s a big loss. I do think having Latavious Brini back there will really help. Here’s a guy that started 11 games for Georgia last year, the national champions. You don’t do that unless you can play at a high level. His only issue is learning Arkansas system but he gives Catalon a lot of credit for helping him when he arrived back in January.
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews Missouri State game and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on the Missouri State Bears on Saturday. While playing an FCS team may not be the most exciting matchup for the Hogs, it’s an interesting one because it’s the return of former head coach, Bobby Petrino.
Drew Sanders Earns National Defensive POW Honor
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week it was announced on Sunday. Sanders was outstanding in Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina. He finished with 11 tackles, eight solo, two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup. Sanders tied a school single-game record (based on available stats) in forced fumbles with two while tallying one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.
Baseball fields unveiled at Mount Kessler Regional Park in Fayetteville
Baseball fields unveiled at Mount Kessler Regional Park in Fayetteville. Baseball fields unveiled at Mount Kessler Regional …. High schoolers save stories from child abuse victims. Pea Ridge Police upgrade aging vehicle fleet. Gravette Fire Department holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Crowds gather for 9/11 Memorial Concert in Bella …. Solar...
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
UA sets records in ‘Best Colleges’ ranking metrics
The University of Arkansas has set multiple records in the metrics used for the annual "U.S. News Best Colleges" rankings.
Home is where the Hog is: The Myles Slusher story
CJ Maclin sits down with PJ & Blanca Slusher about their son, Myles Slusher, who currently plays for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Slusher’s fill us in on Myles’ accomplishments as a kid, the different sports he played growing up, the different positions he played in the sport of football, Myles changing schools, his journey at […]
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
Local runners finishing Eliza Fletcher's last run
Local runners finishing Eliza Fletcher’s last run. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Rogers High School. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Graycen Cash. NWA Welcoming Week showcases diversity, non-profits, …. New voting location at UAFS denied. Sanders and Jones make campaign stops across Ark.
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
New US Marshals Museum CEO in Fort Smith, Arkansas, talks about plans moving ahead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Marshals Museum is moving ahead after its previous CEO was arrested in December. Ben Johnson, CEO and president of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas, sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Part 1 of the interview is above. Part 2 is below.
Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
