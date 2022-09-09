ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards.
Why Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL) is Attractive Despite Mixed Q1-2023 Results

Oracle saw slight gains in the after-hours sessions despite mixed Fiscal Q1-2023 results. In addition, the company’s sheer diversity in its product line and industry focus should effectively see it through hard times. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is one of the biggest names around in computer technology, offering up an...
Is Penny Stock SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) a Good Buy?

Penny stock SurgePays sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has stellar upside potential. Investors can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to narrow down on penny stocks that are more likely to outperform the broader market than others. Using the tool, we have zeroed in on Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG). This penny stock has earned an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks with a significant upside potential (based on analysts’ average price target), making it an attractive bet at current levels.
Five British stocks with a high target price for your portfolio

Britain is facing turbulent times, with an ongoing energy crisis and the looming threat of recession – not to mention political turmoil – so how can investors pick stocks with good growth prospects?. We have used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to screen stocks with high target prices...
Twitter Stock: 5-Star Analyst Weighs in Ahead of Big Day

Tuesday (September 13) is set to be an action-packed day for Twitter (TWTR) followers. For one, the company’s shareholders will vote on whether to accept or rebuff Elon Musk’s $44 billion – or $54.20 per share – takeover bid. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives has no doubts regarding...
Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares surged at the start of August after the fintech company delivered an excellent Q2 showing. But those gains have already been handed back to the market, and on a year-to-date basis, the shares still sit a depressing 59% into the red. With the company currently in...
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rises on Wedbush Upgrade

Shares of cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions provider Telos Corp. (NASDAQ:TLS) are surging today after the stock received a rating upgrade from Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. The analyst upped the rating on the stock to a Buy from a Hold while also increasing the price target to $15 from...
Regeneron Stock: Next Stop, $900?

As far as stock market action goes, there’s almost nothing like the impact of results from a drug’s clinical trial. It’s an equation that works both ways; negative data will send shares crashing but a positive readout will make investors very happy indeed. Accordingly, there were smiles...
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday September 13: What You Need to Know

ASX opens higher, coming off a run of recent gains, as Wall Street hopes for a softening in interest rate rises. The S&P/ASX200 remained in positive territory in afternoon trading, continuing on from its gains over recent days. The S&P/ASX200 was up 42.10 points or 0.60% to 7,006.60, while the...
JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Snaps Up Renovite Technologies

On Monday, JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) announced an agreement to acquire Renovite Technologies for an undisclosed amount. Renovite is a cloud -native payments technology company. This acquisition is expected to help JP Morgan’s payments division build its next-generation platform for merchant acquisition, “bolster the firm’s payments modernization...
Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) shares rise

Adore Beauty shares surged, recovering some of the company’s heavy losses sustained so far this year. Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) shares rose more than 6% to trade around $AU1.80 of September 12. Adore Beauty is an online beauty products retailer. It sells cosmetics, makeups, skincare, and hair products. The...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Here’s Why This E-Commerce Giant Can Emerge a Winner

Amazon is expected to keep riding on the strength of the company’s Prime and cloud services offerings. On the back of solid growth potential and an attractive valuation, the e-commerce giant indeed boasts winning qualities. Technology bigwig Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) deserves investors’ attention as it boasts robust growth in...
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?

Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Fiscal Q1-2023 Results: Here are the Numbers

Shares of technology giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are up slightly in after-hours trading despite the company missing analysts’ earnings estimates for Fiscal Q1 2023, while revenue was in line with expectations. Oracle posted non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 ($0.56 GAAP EPS), missing estimates by $0.05. Revenue of...
British stock market today, Monday September 12 – what you need to know

The FTSE 100 rose on a day overshadowed by the news of the Queen’s death. The FTSE 100 finished up by 1.23% at 7,357.1 and the FTSE 250 was up by 1.64% at 19,188.03 on Friday in a day overshadowed by the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, with new King Prince Charles III meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss for the first time.
Beaten-down Aussie tech stocks become buyout targets

ASX technology companies are drawing buyout interest after seeing their shares drop sharply this year. While not every overture has moved the target companies’ boards, all have impacted their share prices. Deep-pocketed investors are out shopping and many have set their sights on beaten-down Australian technology stocks. Nitro Software...
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks

Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
This Insider Helped American Homes (NYSE:AMH) Stock Move up on Friday

A Buy trade conducted by one of the corporate insiders of American Homes stirred market sentiments for this real estate investment trust. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) came into the limelight after one of its Directors conducted a Buy trade worth $15.43 million on Friday. American Homes is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisitions, maintenance, and leasing of rental homes.
Raymond James Says Inflation May Be Easing; Taps 2 Stocks to Buy

The unfortunate buzzword for 2022: inflation. Wherever you go, it has been hard to avoid this hot topic, as inflation has soared to heights not seen in decades, with the central bank eventually declaring it will do all that’s required to tame it. The combination of high inflation, attendant...
