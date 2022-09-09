ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula City Council continues to discuss, vote for new mayor

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council has not come to a decision on the new mayor. For much of the voting, Jordan Hess and Mike Nugent were neck and neck but neither could meet the required seven votes to move forward. After a long recess, Nugent gave an...
MISSOULA, MT
Public voices opinions on upcoming TSOS location move

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space potential move went up for a public hearing in Monday’s city council meeting. The exact location is 2340 Mullan Road and the move would bring the current TSOS off private property and onto land owned by the county, offering a permanent spot for the space.
MISSOULA, MT
Unhealthy air to continue in Missoula Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Unhealthy air to continue in Missoula County throughout Monday and possibly into Tuesday. Hamilton is seeing very unhealthy air. For a full breakdown of air qualities, visit the Montana DEQ website. The following was sent out by Missoula County:. The air's bad, folks. We're sitting at...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Poor air quality prompts MCPS to move activities indoors

MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to the air quality being unhealthy, Missoula County Public Schools has moved all outdoor activities, including recess, to indoor spaces. The following was sent out by Missoula County Public Schools:. Missoula’s air quality is being affected by surrounding area wildfires. Due to the high level...
MISSOULA, MT
Murray Fire holds steady at 70 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire burning 12 miles southwest of Helmville has burned 70 acres with 83% containment. Fire activity is minimal with smoldering hot spots in the interior of the blaze. As containment increases, aircrafts are primarily being used to shuttle equipment, cargo and firefighters.
HELMVILLE, MT
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed due to hazardous conditions

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone's West Thumb Geyser Basin is under a temporary closure until further notice due to hazardous conditions. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due...
MISSOULA, MT
Bitterroot farmers help cultivate a local food movement

MISSOULA, Mont. — Jay Hayward and Ashlee Schmaltz are part of a thriving local food movement in the Bitterroot Valley where they are cultivating community connections along with their crops. They own Fern Co. Farm, a small, but mighty organic farm in Stevensville.. They recently opened the Sour Doe,...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
2022 Summer tourism expected to be positive

MISSOULA, Mont. — The peak summer season of 2022 is now over, and the Montana Office of Tourism is expecting the numbers to show a positive outcome. “We expected a good tourism season,” said Jan Stoddard, bureau chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. However a few factors...
MISSOULA, MT
Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
LOLO, MT
UM student studies mental health effects on firefighting

MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana student worked on and off as a firefighter on the frontline for seven years. Luke Santore went on to study mental health and the effects it has on firefighting. Santore recalls he dreaded the off-season the most because of mental health issues...
MISSOULA, MT
Annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival to bring community together

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 5th annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival: Water, Wildlife and Weeds celebrates community and shared ideas for the Rattlesnake watershed. The event takes place on Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ten Spoon Winery. Organizers released the following information:. Come celebrate and help...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula PaddleHeads challenge Los Angeles Dodgers to championship game

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads have challenged the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-game championship for the title of Best Team in Baseball. The PaddleHeads and the Dodgers both currently have the best winning percentages in all of professional baseball. The PaddleHeads released the following information:. Yesterday, the...
MISSOULA, MT

