Missoula City Council continues to discuss, vote for new mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council has not come to a decision on the new mayor. For much of the voting, Jordan Hess and Mike Nugent were neck and neck but neither could meet the required seven votes to move forward. After a long recess, Nugent gave an...
Public voices opinions on upcoming TSOS location move
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space potential move went up for a public hearing in Monday’s city council meeting. The exact location is 2340 Mullan Road and the move would bring the current TSOS off private property and onto land owned by the county, offering a permanent spot for the space.
Unhealthy air to continue in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Unhealthy air to continue in Missoula County throughout Monday and possibly into Tuesday. Hamilton is seeing very unhealthy air. For a full breakdown of air qualities, visit the Montana DEQ website. The following was sent out by Missoula County:. The air's bad, folks. We're sitting at...
Poor air quality prompts MCPS to move activities indoors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to the air quality being unhealthy, Missoula County Public Schools has moved all outdoor activities, including recess, to indoor spaces. The following was sent out by Missoula County Public Schools:. Missoula’s air quality is being affected by surrounding area wildfires. Due to the high level...
Forest Service historic preservation team renovates Double Arrow Fire Lookout
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. — High on a rocky bluff above the Clearwater River Drainage it stands as it has for 90 years. The Double Arrow Fire Lookout is a sentinel overlooking thousands of acres of the Lolo National Forest. It's retired from its original job, but the lookout is...
Murray Fire holds steady at 70 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire burning 12 miles southwest of Helmville has burned 70 acres with 83% containment. Fire activity is minimal with smoldering hot spots in the interior of the blaze. As containment increases, aircrafts are primarily being used to shuttle equipment, cargo and firefighters.
Hamilton to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new fire hall
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Hamilton will break ground on a new fire hall construction project this Monday. City leaders and the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department will be present. The ceremony will be held at 223 S. 2nd St. at 3 p.m.
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed due to hazardous conditions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone's West Thumb Geyser Basin is under a temporary closure until further notice due to hazardous conditions. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due...
Car seat checks planned in Missoula for National Child Passenger Safety Month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire District will host a car seat checking event in honor of September's National Child Passenger Safety Month. Through their partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide, MRFD normally offers car seat checks on a monthly basis. The events aim to educate parents on properly...
Bitterroot farmers help cultivate a local food movement
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jay Hayward and Ashlee Schmaltz are part of a thriving local food movement in the Bitterroot Valley where they are cultivating community connections along with their crops. They own Fern Co. Farm, a small, but mighty organic farm in Stevensville.. They recently opened the Sour Doe,...
2022 Summer tourism expected to be positive
MISSOULA, Mont. — The peak summer season of 2022 is now over, and the Montana Office of Tourism is expecting the numbers to show a positive outcome. “We expected a good tourism season,” said Jan Stoddard, bureau chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. However a few factors...
George Lake Fire burns more than 500 acres in Bob Marshall Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The George Lake Fire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District has grown to 537 acres. The fire is burning on the bottom of the slope at the northeast end of George Lake. On Sept. 6, the fire measured 1/10 of...
Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
UM student studies mental health effects on firefighting
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana student worked on and off as a firefighter on the frontline for seven years. Luke Santore went on to study mental health and the effects it has on firefighting. Santore recalls he dreaded the off-season the most because of mental health issues...
Glacier officials arrest man after multiple crashes into Going-to-the-Sun Road's wall
MISSOULA, MT — Glacier National Park officials report a man is in custody after crashing multiple times into the historic wall on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning. Park law enforcement officers received multiple reports from the public of a dangerous driver near Spraug Campground, according to Gina Kerzman,...
Montana's week 2 performance highlighted yet again by a strong defense
MISSOULA, MT — Montana's win against South Dakota was highlighted by a strong defense-- an aspect of the game the Griz have been known for the past few seasons. This strength helped UM keep their opponents scoreless for the first seven quarters of this season. "I think that keeping...
Annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival to bring community together
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 5th annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival: Water, Wildlife and Weeds celebrates community and shared ideas for the Rattlesnake watershed. The event takes place on Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ten Spoon Winery. Organizers released the following information:. Come celebrate and help...
Montana football ready to hit the road for the first time this season, undefeated
Montana heads to Indiana State this Saturday for their first game of the season after a 2-0 start this year. The team says they're happy to have had two home games leading up to this point, and they're feeling the momentum before hitting the road. "You know, I like playing...
Missoula PaddleHeads challenge Los Angeles Dodgers to championship game
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads have challenged the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-game championship for the title of Best Team in Baseball. The PaddleHeads and the Dodgers both currently have the best winning percentages in all of professional baseball. The PaddleHeads released the following information:. Yesterday, the...
