ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 1

DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZc8j_0hntbNZy00

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 1 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.

More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

George Washington volleyball, starting to find success

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The George Washington volleyball team is starting to find their stride as they have won three of their last five matches over the course of an eight day span. The team, lead by head coach Katie Reifert has already surpassed their win mark from a year ago when they finished […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Gonzaga takes down Roosevelt, 41-20

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — Gonzaga College High School and Roosevelt both came into Friday night matchup 2-0 on the year hoping to remain undefeated. Roosevelt would be the first team to find their way on to the scoreboard taking a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter after controlling possession for more of that […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
DC News Now

Virginia HS football week 3 scores & highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Week 3 is upon us in Virginia, as we bring you four games from the Commonwealth! Paul VI at Flint Hill The battle of old cross town rivals. The Huskies scored the first touchdown of the game, however, it was all PVI from that point on. The Panthers defeats […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddle#American Football#Athletic#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
DC News Now

3-on-3 basketball event held at DC Wharf

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Recently, 3-on-3 basketball became an Olympic sport. There was some pretty good 3-on-3 basketball action in DC Saturday afternoon, with a nice back drop at the Wharf in Southwest. The Red Bull 3-on-3 series was held Saturday at the Wharf, giving men’s and women’s basketball players from all over the […]
NBA
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News over the […]
POTUS
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy