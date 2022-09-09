Tottenham Hotspur will hope to make it eight games unbeaten in a row at the start of the 2022/23 season when they face Sporting CP on Tuesday.After a weekend of postponed games in the Premier League, Spurs have had a week between Champions League fixtures and so Antonio Conte could easily name an unchanged team, following their victory over Marseille.Sporting saw off Eintracht Frankfurt in a return to form, though they have been somewhat inconsistent this term so far. At the weekend, they beat Portimonense in the Primeira Liga.If Spurs’ weekend game is called off at home to Leicester,...

