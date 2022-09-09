Read full article on original website
John Oliver Says ‘Nicest Thing’ Queen Elizabeth II Ever Did Was Die the Week ‘Dollar-Store British Leslie Knope’ Became Prime Minister
John Oliver isn’t overly thrilled about the U.K.’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, calling her a number of things on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” including “Margaret Thatcher if she were high on glue” and “dollar-store British Leslie Knope.” But he does think Truss was gifted a pretty easy first week in office — thanks to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
James Corden Proves That ‘Rings of Power’ Character Promo Could Have Been Way Worse, (Video)
Honestly, Your Disappointed Father would be a welcome addition to Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel. James Corden had a little fun at the expense of Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Monday with a fun video revealing a whole bunch of awkward and weird characters he claimed were also in the show at one time. You can watch that clip above right now.
‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery
A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
‘My Policeman’ Film Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods
A love triangle plays out over decades in Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, who was inspired by the 40-year relationship between English novelist E.M. Forster and policeman Bob Buckingham, as well Buckingham’s wife, May, who also became close with Forster. As described by Roberts in a 2012 essay in The Guardian, this quiet, proto-polyamorous situation was “a wonderful muddle,” which seemingly worked for all three participants in their own way.
