Cleveland Charge announce Mike Gerrity as head coach of team

By Claire Geary
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Cavaliers, announced on Thursday that Mike Gerrity as their head coach for the 2022-2023 season, according to a news release.

Gerrity has been with the ball club for the last nine seasons.

“Mike has a plethora of experience at the NBA level serving in a variety of roles on staff, but really excels in player development,” said Charge General Manager Brendon Yu. “We are thrilled to have Mike become the newest head coach of the Charge.”

Gerrity was promoted to Assistant Coach in 2021 after spending three seasons as the Director of Player Development/Assistant Coach.

Before his coaching career began, Gerrity played in the G-League for two seasons. He also played collegiate basketball at the University of Southern California, Pepperdine University and University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Former Charge head coaches have moved into NBA call-ups such as Nate Reinking and Fan Geriot, who both transitioned into the Cavaliers organization.

The Charge plays in the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University.

Their first home game of the season is Friday, Nov. 4, against the Motor City Cruise at 7 p.m.

