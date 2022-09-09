Effective: 2022-09-12 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Due to recent heavy rainfall, Cypress Creek at SR 54 Worthington Gardens and Horse Creek near Arcadia remain at minor flood stage. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Buildings in Hidden Acres flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 08/14/1959. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 12.6 Mon 8 pm 12.8 13.2 13.6 13.5 13.1

