KCBY
Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
KCBY
Greenhill shelters fire evacuee's pets at the Lane County Fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — Greenhill Humane Society has been at the Lane County Fairgrounds, housing pets and small animals for people escaping the fires. The Lane County Fairgrounds is playing host to families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east and many of them brought animals. Small pets...
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
KCBY
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire has now surpassed 70,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials expect the fire activity to be extreme on Saturday as East winds, low humidity, and high temperatures continue. A 'RED FLAG' warning is in effect. Officials say long-range fire spotting is anticipated, the fire will be carried by lichens and heavy fuels; expect a...
KCBY
Cedar Creek evacuees encouraged to check in at temporary evacuation point
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County encourages people who have evacuated the Oakridge and Westfir areas to check in at the Temporary Evacuation Point or provide their contact information online. The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16. Lane County...
KCBY
Evacuations are underway as the Vitae Springs Fire rages on
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Sheriff's Office is in close contact with the Salem Fire Department who is leading firefighting efforts against the Vitae Springs Fire. Deputies say after consulting with fire officials Saturday afternoon, existing Level 3 and Level 2 zones remain unchanged. Residents in evacuated areas need to be prepared for existing evacuations to remain in place overnight.
KCBY
OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity
Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
KCBY
LTD suspends service to Oakridge until further notice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Friday evening, September 9, the Lane Transit District completed its work in supporting evacuation efforts in Oakridge. According to LTD the LTD RideSource team took 21 passengers to LCC. Traveling with those passengers were 20 dogs and five cats. LTD's 40 foot buses brought...
