ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KCBY

Cedar Creek Fire has now surpassed 70,000 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials expect the fire activity to be extreme on Saturday as East winds, low humidity, and high temperatures continue. A 'RED FLAG' warning is in effect. Officials say long-range fire spotting is anticipated, the fire will be carried by lichens and heavy fuels; expect a...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Evacuations are underway as the Vitae Springs Fire rages on

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Sheriff's Office is in close contact with the Salem Fire Department who is leading firefighting efforts against the Vitae Springs Fire. Deputies say after consulting with fire officials Saturday afternoon, existing Level 3 and Level 2 zones remain unchanged. Residents in evacuated areas need to be prepared for existing evacuations to remain in place overnight.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KCBY

OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity

Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
LOWELL, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY

LTD suspends service to Oakridge until further notice

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Friday evening, September 9, the Lane Transit District completed its work in supporting evacuation efforts in Oakridge. According to LTD the LTD RideSource team took 21 passengers to LCC. Traveling with those passengers were 20 dogs and five cats. LTD's 40 foot buses brought...
OAKRIDGE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy