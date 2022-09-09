Read full article on original website
Rally held in Augusta to call attention to Maine prison deaths
AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends, family members, and community advocates joined together Saturday to call for change after recent deaths in Maine's correctional system. According to the Maine Prison Advocacy Coalition, 14 people have died in Maine’s jails and prisons this year, the majority of whom struggled with either a substance use disorder or mental health. Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost.
15 incarcerated people dead so far this year
AUGUSTA — Saturday, family and friends of the people who lost their lives in Maine’s prisons and jails this year rallied together for a common goal called prison reform measures. “Too many people have died in the state of Maine. Too many people have died in jails.. Too...
Old Port shooting becomes latest incident in recent wave of violent crime
Authorities...
Advocacy groups rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons and jails in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — In 2022, more than a dozen people have died in Maine jails or prisons, and 10 of them died in just the past four months. Now family members, friends, and community advocates are demanding accountability from Maine’s criminal legal system, Southern Maine for Racial Justice spokesperson Daria Cullen said in an email.
Paul LePage and Janet Mills at odds over possible closure of Shawmut Dam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage held a press conference Monday to discuss the potential closure of the Shawmut Dam in Skowhegan. LePage accused Gov. Janet Mills of planning to close the dam, which he said would also mean the closure of the Sappi Mill right next door.
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police.
Motorcycle deaths are on the rise, but a Maine training program is working to combat the stats
WINSLOW, Maine — In Maine, dozens of motorists take safety lessons and obtain either a permit or a license to ride a motorcycle. After spending the weekend at the course and obtaining a motorcycle license, it's no secret the care and attention course instructors put into making sure every student has the building blocks to be a smart rider.
Lincoln County man accused of taking part in Jan. 6 insurrection due in court Monday
A status hearing is scheduled for Joshua Colgan of Jefferson, Maine. He was arrested in May on four charges, including disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.
Shooting on Portland's Wharf Street leaves 2 with serious injuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Portland early Monday morning. It happened in the area of 43 Wharf Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Portland police. Two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, officials said.
US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTWI) - U.S. Marshals are removing federal prisoners from the Cumberland County Jail. The Marshal’s service cites a lack of staffing at the jail as the reason for the removal of the prisoners. Cumberland County Jail has been dealing with staffing shortages for a while now....
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,
'I checked myself for bullet holes' | Portland's Wharf Street shooting sends two to hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Portland early Monday morning. It happened in the area of 43 Wharf St. shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Portland police. Two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, officials said.
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said.
Study group to scrutinize Maine jail, prison policies amid reports calls to lawyers were recorded
MAINE, USA — The right of Maine prisoners to privately talk to their lawyers by phone, video conference, or across a table sharing documents in a jail or prison is the focus of a study committee whose work began Wednesday. The 16-member Committee to Ensure Constitutionally Adequate Contact with
Maine gubernatorial race heats up over possible closure of Shawmut Dam
Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage held a press conference Monday, saying 750 jobs are at risk. Gov. Janet Mills says that's not true.
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You're still beautiful. Or should I say, we're still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn't gained weight on average in the past 10 years.
Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Portland just after 1 a.m. Monday on Wharf Street. Police say two officers were on foot patrol in the area and heard the gunshots. When officers arrived they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said.
One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening.
