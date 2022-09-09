ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

Comments / 4

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rally held in Augusta to call attention to Maine prison deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends, family members, and community advocates joined together Saturday to call for change after recent deaths in Maine's correctional system. According to the Maine Prison Advocacy Coalition, 14 people have died in Maine’s jails and prisons this year, the majority of whom struggled with either a substance use disorder or mental health. Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

15 incarcerated people dead so far this year

AUGUSTA — Saturday, family and friends of the people who lost their lives in Maine’s prisons and jails this year rallied together for a common goal called prison reform measures. “Too many people have died in the state of Maine. Too many people have died in jails.. Too...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, ME
Cumberland County, ME
Crime & Safety
York County, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
County
Cumberland County, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
AUBURN, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill King
wabi.tv

US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTWI) - U.S. Marshals are removing federal prisoners from the Cumberland County Jail. The Marshal’s service cites a lack of staffing at the jail as the reason for the removal of the prisoners. Cumberland County Jail has been dealing with staffing shortages for a while now....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#County Jails#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
I-95 FM

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Portland just after 1 a.m. Monday on Wharf Street. Police say two officers were on foot patrol in the area and heard the gunshots. When officers arrived they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several...
PORTLAND, ME
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy