Bedford Day 2022 ~ The Parade ~ The Fair & Booth Assignments ~ The Fireworks!
The Town of Bedford anticipates an exciting and vibrant Bedford Day on Saturday, September 17. The Bedford Citizen thanks the Recreation Department for sharing the following details about the parade, the fair, and the fireworks. THE PARADE. The parade off at 10:30 am from the intersection of The Great Road...
Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
Bedford Day ~ In Person ~ Saturday, September 17
More than 150 clubs, organizations, and businesses – close to a record – have reserved spaces for the Bedford Day street fair on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the center campus all around Town Hall and Town Center. And coincidentally, about 20 spaces...
Arts and Crafts on Bedford Day: Visit the BACS Art Show and Craft Sale!
~ Submitted by the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society. The Bedford Arts and Crafts Society (BACS) announces its Regional Art Show and Sale and other upcoming events for Bedford Day, September 17. Profits from the sale of artwork and crafts will help to support next year’s annual BACS scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating Bedford High School student who plans to pursue an art-related degree and career. This year’s recipient is.
Bedford Bats will have New Homes ~ Thanks to Cole Bennett’s Eagle Scout Project
I am a member of Scout Troop 114, Bedford. One of the requirements to achieve the rank of Eagle is to plan, lead, and execute a service project that benefits your community. I chose to fund, build, and install six large bat houses in the conservation areas near water bodies around town.
Community Voices: The Bedford Family Connection Congratulates Sarah Dorer
The Bedford Family Connection wants to extend a huge congratulations and thank you to Citizen of the year, Sarah Dorer! Sarah’s go getter attitude shines through in all her amazing accolades and the BFC is especially grateful to her. Sarah, along with Judi Babcock were the co-founders of Bedford...
An Obituary: Carol R. McClatchey
Carol R. McClatchey passed away on August 28, 2022. A longtime resident of Bedford, Carol was a lover of nature, animals, and photography whom friends will remember as a member of the high school jazz band, head majorette, diver, and gymnast. With a degree in Communications and Art History, she worked at Bedford TV and then at Disney World, Orlando where she learned pyrotechnics on the set of the Indiana Jones Adventure.
Upcoming Road Race Has Special Significance to Family
This year’s five-kilometer run/walk to benefit the Friends for Matty Foundation has special significance for the Langone family. Tina and Phil Langone’s son Matthew lost his life to neuroblastoma on Sept. 22, 2009, just eight months after the diagnosis. He was five years old. That means Matty would have graduated from Bedford High School last June.
An Obituary: Jane R. Franklin
Jane S. Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022. A beloved teacher in Bedford elementary schools, Ms. Franklin was a Gifted and Talented teacher at Davis School, then taught fourth grade at Lane School until her retirement. She was a member of the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and served on the Bedford Cultural Council.
Superintendent Update ~ September 9, 2022
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for September 9, 2022, focuses on Open House Dates; Special Education Director’s Update; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Dial 988 the new Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Free Lunch for All; the Parent Associations for Bedford High School (BHSPA), \Middle School (MSPA), and the Elementary schools (BEST—Bedford Elementary Schools Together); and COVID-19 .
HDC Invites Select Board to Begin Fire Station Talks
The Historic District Commission wants to be included in the incremental process leading to the design of a new fire station, and this week formally encouraged the Select Board to collaborate even before a complete set of plans is submitted. Commission members Wednesday wordsmithed and approved a letter to the...
Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns
The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
Full Circle: Malone Leads Organization That Changed Her Life
Bopha Malone is emphatic about the role of the social service organization Girls Inc. in her life: “I really wouldn’t be who I am and where I am today if it wasn’t for their help.”. Now she is welcoming the opportunity to give back. The Bedford Select...
Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13
The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns
Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
Bedford Voters Propel Gordon to Comfortable Primary Victory
State Rep. Kenneth I. Gordon, propelled by support from his hometown of Bedford, cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary election for the Democratic nomination for state representative in the 21st Middlesex District. Gordon received 3,747 votes, 65 percent of the ballots cast. His opponent, political neophyte Timmy Sullivan of...
Bedford Board of Health will offer free Flu Shots and COVID-19 Boosters on Bedford Day
The Bedford Health Department in conjunction with our volunteer nursing team is offering free flu vaccinations and free COVID-19 booster vaccinations on Bedford Day, Saturday, September 17 from 9 am – 12 pm, by appointment. Look for the big white tent behind the yellow Town Center Building!. Flu Vaccinations:...
An Obituary: Paula Elizabeth Fowler
Paula Elizabeth Fowler passed away on September 5, 2022. A resident of Exeter, NH, Mrs. Fowler had been an active and valued member of the Bedford Garden Club when she lived locally. An energetic, warm, and humorous woman, Mrs. Fowler loved her family and friends and engaged in care activities for elderly friends, providing transportation, food, and comfort.
Friends of the Library Fall 2022 Book Sale ~ September 15-18
Back again and better than ever! Friends of the Bedford Free Public Library will hold their Bedford Day book sale during a three-day period from September 15 through 18 in the Library building. A new feature this year will be a free book coupon for children who visit the Friends’...
