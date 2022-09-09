ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford

I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position

The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Arts and Crafts on Bedford Day: Visit the BACS Art Show and Craft Sale!

~ Submitted by the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society. The Bedford Arts and Crafts Society (BACS) announces its Regional Art Show and Sale and other upcoming events for Bedford Day, September 17. Profits from the sale of artwork and crafts will help to support next year’s annual BACS scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating Bedford High School student who plans to pursue an art-related degree and career. This year’s recipient is.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Carol R. McClatchey

Carol R. McClatchey passed away on August 28, 2022. A longtime resident of Bedford, Carol was a lover of nature, animals, and photography whom friends will remember as a member of the high school jazz band, head majorette, diver, and gymnast. With a degree in Communications and Art History, she worked at Bedford TV and then at Disney World, Orlando where she learned pyrotechnics on the set of the Indiana Jones Adventure.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Upcoming Road Race Has Special Significance to Family

This year’s five-kilometer run/walk to benefit the Friends for Matty Foundation has special significance for the Langone family. Tina and Phil Langone’s son Matthew lost his life to neuroblastoma on Sept. 22, 2009, just eight months after the diagnosis. He was five years old. That means Matty would have graduated from Bedford High School last June.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Jane R. Franklin

Jane S. Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022. A beloved teacher in Bedford elementary schools, Ms. Franklin was a Gifted and Talented teacher at Davis School, then taught fourth grade at Lane School until her retirement. She was a member of the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and served on the Bedford Cultural Council.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ September 9, 2022

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for September 9, 2022, focuses on Open House Dates; Special Education Director’s Update; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Dial 988 the new Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Free Lunch for All; the Parent Associations for Bedford High School (BHSPA), \Middle School (MSPA), and the Elementary schools (BEST—Bedford Elementary Schools Together); and COVID-19 .
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

HDC Invites Select Board to Begin Fire Station Talks

The Historic District Commission wants to be included in the incremental process leading to the design of a new fire station, and this week formally encouraged the Select Board to collaborate even before a complete set of plans is submitted. Commission members Wednesday wordsmithed and approved a letter to the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns

The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13

The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns

Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Voters Propel Gordon to Comfortable Primary Victory

State Rep. Kenneth I. Gordon, propelled by support from his hometown of Bedford, cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary election for the Democratic nomination for state representative in the 21st Middlesex District. Gordon received 3,747 votes, 65 percent of the ballots cast. His opponent, political neophyte Timmy Sullivan of...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Paula Elizabeth Fowler

Paula Elizabeth Fowler passed away on September 5, 2022. A resident of Exeter, NH, Mrs. Fowler had been an active and valued member of the Bedford Garden Club when she lived locally. An energetic, warm, and humorous woman, Mrs. Fowler loved her family and friends and engaged in care activities for elderly friends, providing transportation, food, and comfort.
EXETER, NH
The Bedford Citizen

