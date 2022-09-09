ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

WV WIC Invites Community to Roll & Read Event

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092Ob5_0hntXekB00

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as West Virginia WIC, is partnering with the Parents as Teachers Association for a Roll & Read event at the West Virginia State Capitol campus from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Roll & Read welcomes families with children age five and under to bring strollers, bikes, tricycles, and scooters to roll around on the Capitol grounds, where there will be several stations with book-related activities. At 1:30 p.m., Dave Resiman, author of the children’s book, “Cows Can’t Jump,” will kick off the event. Participation is free and all families will receive a free copy of the book.

The Parents as Teachers Association is an evidence-based home visiting model that fosters strong communities, thriving families, and healthy children that are safe and ready to learn by matching parents and caregivers with home-visiting professionals that can aid in a child’s earliest years of life, from prenatal through kindergarten.

The West Virginia WIC Program, administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, improves the health outcomes of women, infants, and children in West Virginia by providing nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, health monitoring and access to nutritious foods.

For more information about services offered by West Virginia WIC, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.​

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $1 Million for Aviation Training at Marshall University

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,000,000 for aviation training at the Marshall University Flight School. This funding was made available through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and is a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by both Senators Capito and Manchin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice unveils mobile ambulance simulators that will provide EMS training opportunities across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today unveiled new, state-of-the-art mobile ambulance simulators as part of his EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, which is funding strategies that are bolstering the state’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workforce and equipping communities to better care for West Virginia citizens now and into the future.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce More Than $10 Million in ARC Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). “The grants announced today reflect our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

West Virginia Chamber Releases New Polling Information on Key Issues

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is releasing new polling information on the feelings of West Virginia voters heading into the 2022 Midterm Elections. The survey, conducted by North Star Opinion Research, talked to 600 respondents with a partisan breakdown as follows: Republican (251), Democrat (137), Independent (184).
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Free Narcan, drug test strips distributed throughout W.Va

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers Thursday for the largest event for overdose reversal drug training and distribution in West Virginia’s history. It was the third time the state, which has seen the most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wic#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Nutrition
Lootpress

WVDOT is seeking public input into amendments to five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input into Amendment 10 to the 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan. The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is a financially constrained document that is required to show planned Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal...
TRAFFIC
Lootpress

Interim Report: Judiciary Committee

The Joint Committee on Judiciary heard two presentations during the interim meetings today. The first presentation was about juror counseling. Some cases require the presentation of graphic images as evidence. These photos can affect jurors and court staff. Judge Farrell said the effects are a type of PTSD. He’s worked as a judge for 12 years and was a prosecutor before that. He’s had jurors and staff tell him they had to see a counselor after what they witnessed in court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy