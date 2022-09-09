AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center will be restricting intakes of animals to emergencies only starting Sept. 13 amid overpopulation issues. The shelter is asking for community members to once again give assistance to their over-population problem. During the month of August, the shelter held a "Clear the Shelters" event, wherein 63 cats and 47 dogs were adopted into new homes, but there are still too many animals within the shelter's care.

