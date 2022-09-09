ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Fire Danger Levels decrease within Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Public Restriction Levels have changed to HIGH for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and have specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public use restrictions on the BLM administered lands.
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity

Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
LTD suspends service to Oakridge until further notice

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Friday evening, September 9, the Lane Transit District completed its work in supporting evacuation efforts in Oakridge. According to LTD the LTD RideSource team took 21 passengers to LCC. Traveling with those passengers were 20 dogs and five cats. LTD's 40 foot buses brought...
