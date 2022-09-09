Read full article on original website
Fire Danger Levels decrease within Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Public Restriction Levels have changed to HIGH for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and have specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public use restrictions on the BLM administered lands.
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
Greenhill shelters fire evacuee's pets at the Lane County Fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — Greenhill Humane Society has been at the Lane County Fairgrounds, housing pets and small animals for people escaping the fires. The Lane County Fairgrounds is playing host to families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east and many of them brought animals. Small pets...
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
Cedar Creek evacuees encouraged to check in at temporary evacuation point
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County encourages people who have evacuated the Oakridge and Westfir areas to check in at the Temporary Evacuation Point or provide their contact information online. The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16. Lane County...
RV caught fire Friday night on Follet Street in Newton Creek area of Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 11:39 p.m., September 9, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Follett Street in the Newton Creek area of Roseburg. The first units that arrived found a working RV fire in front of a...
OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity
Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
LTD suspends service to Oakridge until further notice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Friday evening, September 9, the Lane Transit District completed its work in supporting evacuation efforts in Oakridge. According to LTD the LTD RideSource team took 21 passengers to LCC. Traveling with those passengers were 20 dogs and five cats. LTD's 40 foot buses brought...
New President at Oregon State University acknowledges high costs of tuition
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University was one of the few public universities nationwide that didn't report a decline in enrollment during the pandemic. The school's e-campus encouraged students to take classes online. OSU'S new president would like to see this continue. Jayathi Murthy started on the job on...
