Concord, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford

I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail

Though we have lived in Bedford for over 20 years my husband and I learned about the plan to pave the Reformatory Branch bike trail when it was voted down at the last town meeting. Paving the pathway would destroy one of Bedford’s crown jewels, and we worry that most people in this town are unaware of the devastating implications of this project. The unpaved bikeway helps to preserve the last remnants of Bedford’s rural beauty. Especially since the pandemic started, the ability to ride the unpaved trail with its beautiful trees and shady cover in the hot weather is so soothing. On the unpaved trail, you meet many other walkers and bicyclists who seem to be in the same mindset. They are there to take in the unique and beautiful nature that the trail offers.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns

Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

HDC Invites Select Board to Begin Fire Station Talks

The Historic District Commission wants to be included in the incremental process leading to the design of a new fire station, and this week formally encouraged the Select Board to collaborate even before a complete set of plans is submitted. Commission members Wednesday wordsmithed and approved a letter to the...
BEDFORD, MA
Concord, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position

The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns

The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Recycling Know No’s: Get to KNOW the Compost & Recycling Center

Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator Town of Bedford, DPW. It’s often called The Dump, The Landfill, The Compost Site – Are you familiar with the Compost & Recycling Center at 108 Carlisle Rd? The site has changed quite a bit over the years. It is true that “the Dump” was a real place, a municipal landfill many years ago. The now capped landfill is home to Bedford’s leaf & yard waste site and recycling drop off center as well as the Seasonal Storage for the Department of Public Works.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Upcoming Road Race Has Special Significance to Family

This year’s five-kilometer run/walk to benefit the Friends for Matty Foundation has special significance for the Langone family. Tina and Phil Langone’s son Matthew lost his life to neuroblastoma on Sept. 22, 2009, just eight months after the diagnosis. He was five years old. That means Matty would have graduated from Bedford High School last June.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13

The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Garden Club to Hold Bedford Day Raffle, Yard Sale ~September 17

As part of its Bedford Day booth activities on Sept 17, the Bedford Garden Club will raffle off seven prizes to raise funds for its scholarship and civic activities. The raffle prizes will include: golf for 4 players and the use of a golf cart, a fairy garden valued at $40, and gift cards from Stop & Shop ($60), Red Heat Restaurant ($50), Virsa De Punjab Restaurant ($50), New England Nurseries ($25), and Ken’s New York Deli ($25).
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Voters Propel Gordon to Comfortable Primary Victory

State Rep. Kenneth I. Gordon, propelled by support from his hometown of Bedford, cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary election for the Democratic nomination for state representative in the 21st Middlesex District. Gordon received 3,747 votes, 65 percent of the ballots cast. His opponent, political neophyte Timmy Sullivan of...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

