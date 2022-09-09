Read full article on original website
Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Though we have lived in Bedford for over 20 years my husband and I learned about the plan to pave the Reformatory Branch bike trail when it was voted down at the last town meeting. Paving the pathway would destroy one of Bedford’s crown jewels, and we worry that most people in this town are unaware of the devastating implications of this project. The unpaved bikeway helps to preserve the last remnants of Bedford’s rural beauty. Especially since the pandemic started, the ability to ride the unpaved trail with its beautiful trees and shady cover in the hot weather is so soothing. On the unpaved trail, you meet many other walkers and bicyclists who seem to be in the same mindset. They are there to take in the unique and beautiful nature that the trail offers.
Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns
Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
HDC Invites Select Board to Begin Fire Station Talks
The Historic District Commission wants to be included in the incremental process leading to the design of a new fire station, and this week formally encouraged the Select Board to collaborate even before a complete set of plans is submitted. Commission members Wednesday wordsmithed and approved a letter to the...
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
Bedford Day 2022 ~ The Parade ~ The Fair & Booth Assignments ~ The Fireworks!
The Town of Bedford anticipates an exciting and vibrant Bedford Day on Saturday, September 17. The Bedford Citizen thanks the Recreation Department for sharing the following details about the parade, the fair, and the fireworks. THE PARADE. The parade off at 10:30 am from the intersection of The Great Road...
Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns
The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
Three Bedford Churches Welcome Members and Visitors after Summer Vacation
When does a new year roll around? When the calendar turns on January 1, and again in early September when schools, organizations, and churches reboot after a long summer recess. Three Bedford churches—First Parish Unitarian Universalist, First Church of Christ Congregational, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church—shared their plans as they...
Community Voices: The Bedford Family Connection Congratulates Sarah Dorer
The Bedford Family Connection wants to extend a huge congratulations and thank you to Citizen of the year, Sarah Dorer! Sarah’s go getter attitude shines through in all her amazing accolades and the BFC is especially grateful to her. Sarah, along with Judi Babcock were the co-founders of Bedford...
Recycling Know No’s: Get to KNOW the Compost & Recycling Center
Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator Town of Bedford, DPW. It’s often called The Dump, The Landfill, The Compost Site – Are you familiar with the Compost & Recycling Center at 108 Carlisle Rd? The site has changed quite a bit over the years. It is true that “the Dump” was a real place, a municipal landfill many years ago. The now capped landfill is home to Bedford’s leaf & yard waste site and recycling drop off center as well as the Seasonal Storage for the Department of Public Works.
Bedford Classic Cars – 1965 Blue Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS.
Welcome to our new feature, Bedford Classic Cars. Every now and then you see a classic car driving around town that turns heads. “Wow! Check that car out! What is that? My brother had one like that. That’s so cool!” Classic cars not only lead to nostalgia, but they have many fans. There is an impressive list of.
Bedford Bats will have New Homes ~ Thanks to Cole Bennett’s Eagle Scout Project
I am a member of Scout Troop 114, Bedford. One of the requirements to achieve the rank of Eagle is to plan, lead, and execute a service project that benefits your community. I chose to fund, build, and install six large bat houses in the conservation areas near water bodies around town.
Upcoming Road Race Has Special Significance to Family
This year’s five-kilometer run/walk to benefit the Friends for Matty Foundation has special significance for the Langone family. Tina and Phil Langone’s son Matthew lost his life to neuroblastoma on Sept. 22, 2009, just eight months after the diagnosis. He was five years old. That means Matty would have graduated from Bedford High School last June.
Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13
The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
Bedford Garden Club to Hold Bedford Day Raffle, Yard Sale ~September 17
As part of its Bedford Day booth activities on Sept 17, the Bedford Garden Club will raffle off seven prizes to raise funds for its scholarship and civic activities. The raffle prizes will include: golf for 4 players and the use of a golf cart, a fairy garden valued at $40, and gift cards from Stop & Shop ($60), Red Heat Restaurant ($50), Virsa De Punjab Restaurant ($50), New England Nurseries ($25), and Ken’s New York Deli ($25).
Interim Report ~ September 6 Primary Election ~ Preliminary Results to Post Later this Evening
Editor’s note: The Citizen will post Bedford’s preliminary vote totals as soon as they are available after the polls close, and will get the numbers from Burlington and Lexington as soon as possible. Voter participation in Tuesday’s state primary election is almost certain to surpass the 2,979 who...
Bedford Voters Propel Gordon to Comfortable Primary Victory
State Rep. Kenneth I. Gordon, propelled by support from his hometown of Bedford, cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary election for the Democratic nomination for state representative in the 21st Middlesex District. Gordon received 3,747 votes, 65 percent of the ballots cast. His opponent, political neophyte Timmy Sullivan of...
Letter to the Editor: Why I’m Supporting Timmy Sullivan
I was so disappointed to see this in the mail from my State Representative yesterday. Instead of sharing with us his vision for our common future and what he will do in the State House if he gets another term, he chose to do this:. In contrast, his opponent chose...
Bedford Board of Health will offer free Flu Shots and COVID-19 Boosters on Bedford Day
The Bedford Health Department in conjunction with our volunteer nursing team is offering free flu vaccinations and free COVID-19 booster vaccinations on Bedford Day, Saturday, September 17 from 9 am – 12 pm, by appointment. Look for the big white tent behind the yellow Town Center Building!. Flu Vaccinations:...
Massachusetts Primary Election ~ TOMORROW ~ Tuesday, September 6 ~ 7 am to 8 pm
It all comes down to this: Tuesday, September 6, is Massachusetts Primary day!. Representative In Congress ~ Fifth District ~ Precinct 2A only. Representative In Congress ~ Sixth District~Precincts 1-4 Councillor ~ Third District. Senator In General Court ~ Third Middlesex District. Representative In General Court ~ Twenty-First Middlesex District.
