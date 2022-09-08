ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

'Barbaric' L.A. County jail conditions alleged as ACLU seeks federal intervention

By Michael Finnegan
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Filth and degradation in the overcrowded Los Angeles County jail system has turned "barbaric" for a growing number of mentally ill inmates who are chained to chairs for days or left to sleep on a concrete floor without bedding, a civil rights group alleged Thursday.

Most of the inmates are recently arrested suspects who have not been convicted, and they are routinely denied clean water, functioning toilets, a shower, adequate food, or medication they need to treat schizophrenia and other serious conditions, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU asked U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson for an emergency order to force Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Board of Supervisors to clean up the "medieval" conditions of the jail system's inmate reception center in downtown L.A.

The request revives a 1975 class-action suit that led to orders that the county end dangerous and inhumane practices that violate inmates' rights.

About 120,000 inmates cycle through the jail system's processing hub each year, according to the Sheriff's Department . The portion of inmates with mental illness has grown substantially in recent years. Two men have died at the reception center since April, according to the ACLU.

Sheriff's deputies regularly keep inmates chained to a chair or bench for days in the center's clinic, the rights group alleged.

"This barbaric practice violates all basic norms of human decency and the constitution," ACLU attorneys wrote in a court filing.

Inmate attorneys who visited the center cited "cuts, swelling, and bruising, consistent with prolonged handcuffing, on the wrists of a man" stuck on a bench for 99 hours. They saw one inmate chained to a bench urinating on the floor and another lying in a puddle of urine. An inmate recalled seeing a man defecate in a trash can, they said.

"When I was on the front bench the man chained to the chair next to me pulled his pants down and pooped on the floor," inmate Tony Jones said in a sworn court statement filed by the ACLU.

"The feces stayed on the floor for two days. No one comes to clean the front bench area. I saw people pee into orange juice boxes. The area stank from the feces and pee."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwUmA_0hntW8JR00
L.A. County sheriff's deputies with a jail inmate. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mentally ill inmates reported that the jail failed to get them the psychiatric medicines that they take regularly to treat such conditions as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or chronic PTSD.

"It is extremely dangerous to abruptly stop psychotropic medications rather than taper them," the attorneys wrote, citing a psychiatrist's warning of suicide and other risks.

If Pregerson approves the ACLU's request for a temporary restraining order, it would bar the county from holding people in the reception center for more than 24 hours and from keeping inmates chained to a chair or bench for more than four hours.

It would also force the county to provide inmates clean drinking water, working toilets and access to adequate medical care.

A Villanueva spokeswoman, Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Fantom, said by email: "We cannot comment due to pending litigation."

Barbara Osborne, communications director for Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, said the same thing. "Sorry I know that's not very satisfying but that's how we have to handle lawsuits," she said.

The county administration released a statement saying it was committed to “implementing necessary improvements as quickly as possible,” but mentioned no specific changes to the jail’s intake center.

With 14,600 inmates, the L.A. County jail system is the largest in the country.

From Aug. 9 to Sept. 2, the ACLU's court filings allege, the number of inmates held in the reception's clinic for more than 24 hours, chained to chairs or benches in "deplorable conditions" with no bedding, reached as high as 252.

An inmate with diabetes got no insulin for 36 hours and "was only fed peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and orange juice that made his blood sugar spike and crash," the attorneys reported. Other inmates said they got dehydrated after refusing to drink water from a sink that doubled as a toilet.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 72

Gunsen Taters
3d ago

Since when was jail supposed to be a pleasant experience? Jail is whatever the inmates make of it. They can choose to be violent and attack each other or they can reflect on their choices and do their time. When the inmates are chill, the staff is chill

Reply
9
j
4d ago

No one said it was going to be the Four Seasons… Should probably think about that before you commit a crime

Reply
26
theRealest
4d ago

Tax payers don’t care..perhaps that might help to deter criminals since they don’t fear the DA Gascon

Reply(1)
19
Related
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles

LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Four Busted Bringing Drugs into County Jail

September 8, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Perhaps hoping that the aroma of bad news is somehow mitigated if the public doesn’t get a whiff of it for a month or more, on September 7th Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Cody Sulflow finally announced the early August arrests of four individuals suspected of multiple criminal offenses involving the importation of controlled narcotics into the Ventura County Jail over the preceding three months.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
losangeleno.com

El Salvador: ‘Never Going Back’

Student journalists at the Los Angeles Collegian, the student voice of Los Angeles City College since 1929, have been hard at work this summer developing a special package of in-depth reporting with support from Cal Humanities. We are honored to present their work here. No one in Marie’s family was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Kuehl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Lawsuits#The Board Of Supervisors#The Sheriff S Department#Sheriff
foxla.com

California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
fox40jackson.com

Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: ‘No one feels safe here’

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels “safe” in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Bass’ candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her “gender and skin color” since she does not stand for “law and order.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
PTSD
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Palmdale, shooter at large

A man was shot to death in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Avenue South around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name has not...
PALMDALE, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
424K+
Followers
69K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy