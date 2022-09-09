ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Wife of shooting victim supports Bridge City transfer

By Jordan Lippincott
 4 days ago

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – One woman who was directly impacted by a Bridge City escapee is weighing in on the controversy surrounding the transfer of some of the juveniles housed at Bridge City Center for Youth to Angola.

In July, police say a seventeen-year-old Bridge City escapee carjacked and shot a man Uptown.

The victim’s wife, Stacie Toups, says he was left for dead.

“‘Are you the wife of Scott Toups?’ I said ‘yes,’ and he says, ‘I’m very sorry to tell you that your husband has been shot and carjacked,’ and then he said, ‘He’s alive!'” Stacie said.

Stacie recounted the worst phone call she ever received, a bystander letting her know her husband, Scott, had been shot twice, once in the chest, before the suspects allegedly drove off in his car.

“And if there had not been three doctors and a nurse right there in that area, he would have bled out right there on the ground,” Stacie said. “He would have died within minutes.”

Scott remains in the hospital, fighting for his life.

One of the juveniles who allegedly shot him escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth. The seventeen-year-old could be among the juveniles transferred to a portion of Angola.

Stacie believes it’s the right move, saying violent offenders belong at a maximum-security facility.

“These aren’t little kids that were dared to steal a candy bar from Walmart,” Stacie said. “These are carjackers, they’re armed robbers. They’ve done heinous crimes. Their age doesn’t make a difference.”

Stacie says she would like those against the possible transfer to put themselves in her shoes or in the shoes of people in the nearby neighborhood.

“How would you feel like having them live next door to you or with you, not knowing them, just having them right there in your neighborhood? How safe would you feel?” Stacie questioned.

According to Stacie, Scott is conscious occasionally and that the biggest hurdle physicians face right now is getting all his organs to work properly.

She says support from the community and her coworkers are helping her and her children cope.

