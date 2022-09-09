ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Phone scams impersonating Wayne County Sheriff's Office have stolen thousands from victims

By Veronica Meadows, David Komer online producer
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Theft suspect rams Utica police car, crashes during chase, flees on foot

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver wanted for retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing Monday afternoon. Utica police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road before terminating the pursuit. A Michigan State Police trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled.
UTICA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
INKSTER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Suspect could face terrorism charges after shooting threat closes Lincoln High School in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Once Warren police know who posted a shooting threat directed at Lincoln High School, they will be pursuing terrorism charges against them. "We had a student notify administration and our school resource officer that there had been an online threat posed on social media," said Piper Bognar the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools. "It’s not appropriate. We won’t put up with it, and we’re not going to take any threats. We’re not going to take them lightly."
WARREN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Fraud#Fox
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
fox2detroit.com

Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
WESTLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
FENTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy