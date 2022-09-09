Phone scams impersonating Wayne County Sheriff's Office have stolen thousands from victims

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Once Warren police know who posted a shooting threat directed at Lincoln High School, they will be pursuing terrorism charges against them. "We had a student notify administration and our school resource officer that there had been an online threat posed on social media," said Piper Bognar the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools. "It’s not appropriate. We won’t put up with it, and we’re not going to take any threats. We’re not going to take them lightly."

WARREN, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO