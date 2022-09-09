Phone scams impersonating Wayne County Sheriff's Office have stolen thousands from victims

Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Sterling Heights Police stop pharmacy break-in in progress, chase down suspect
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Sterling Heights Police Department has released bodycam video as officers stopped a breaking and entering in progress and chased down the suspects responsible. According to the police department, Sgt. Tony Roeske stopped a break-in at Ryan Health Pharmacy on Friday, Sept 9. Roeske...
fox2detroit.com
Theft suspect rams Utica police car, crashes during chase, flees on foot
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver wanted for retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing Monday afternoon. Utica police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road before terminating the pursuit. A Michigan State Police trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects rob Inkster home, return month later and assault 84-year-old homeowner
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a breaking and entering case at a residence in the city after men who stole thousands of dollars from the homeowner while posing as maintenance workers returned a month later and assaulted two people that live at the home. The series...
Mich. QAnon follower allegedly fatally shoots wife, family dog, and injures daughter
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old father who reportedly embraced QAnon conspiracy theories was shot by police after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and the family dog, and injuring his daughter. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Glenwood Drive after a young woman told dispatchers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter
INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
2 men arrested after crashing stolen Camaros
Two 19-year-old men were taken into custody after crashing a pair of stolen Camaros from a General Motors facility. The GM Grand River Plant has become a popular target. Nine people were arrested for stealing five Camaros from the facility in May.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to 2 long-time officers
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- The end of August also marked the end of two stalwart police officers’ time with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The department officially said goodbye to Deputy Dan Deering and Sgt. Timothy Schlundt on Aug. 31. Deering leaves the sheriff’s office in good standing...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects pose as DTE workers to get inside Inkster woman's house, later return with group to break in
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - In early August, a man claiming to be from DTE Energy knocked on the door of 84-year-old Nancy Lee's Inkster home. "My daughter and I were in the living room had a knock on the door and a young man came to the door posed himself as DTE," Lee said. "And would we come outside and he would show us where the leak was at."
fox2detroit.com
Police: Suspect could face terrorism charges after shooting threat closes Lincoln High School in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Once Warren police know who posted a shooting threat directed at Lincoln High School, they will be pursuing terrorism charges against them. "We had a student notify administration and our school resource officer that there had been an online threat posed on social media," said Piper Bognar the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools. "It’s not appropriate. We won’t put up with it, and we’re not going to take any threats. We’re not going to take them lightly."
fox2detroit.com
Walled Lake man fatally shot after killing his wife, dog, and injuring daughter
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Walled Lake fatally shot his wife, their dog, and shot his daughter who is currently at a hospital. Officials said the shooting happened at their family home around 4:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of Glenwood Court. Police say they received...
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
Reports: Walled Lake man dies in police shootout after killing wife
An Oakland County man died in a shootout with police after authorities say he killed his wife and severely wounded their daughter in Walled Lake early Sunday morning, according to various news reports. The Oakland County Sheriff's office said the shooting took place about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Glenwood Court and involved both deputies and Walled Lake police. ...
Car crashes into Metro Detroit jewelry store just months after owner was shot and killed
A car crashed into the corner of Hutch’s Jewelry, a Metro Detroit jeweler known for selling high-priced pieces to Detroit rappers. The jewelry store was in the news in June 2022 after the shooting death of owner Dan Hutchinson.
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
nbc25news.com
1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
22-year-old barricaded gunman taken into custody after 9 hour standoff with Troy police
An overnight stand off between police and a barricaded gunman has come to a close after a tense nine hours at a Troy residence, officials said.
