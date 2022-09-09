ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Paxton Township, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township

East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
YORK, PA
Nottingham MD

Man injured after being shot in his vehicle at Joppa intersection

JOPPA, MD—Police say an Edgewood man was injured after being shot in his vehicle while stopped at a Joppa intersection over the weekend. The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, at the light controlling traffic from southbound I-95 to Route 152. The Harford County Sheriff’s...
EDGEWOOD, MD
abc27.com

One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman was found dead on Sunday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer

TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb say they shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart says the woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA

