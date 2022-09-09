Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
Teen Shot While Sitting In Car In Harford County, Sheriff Says
A teen is recovering in Maryland after being struck in a drive-by shooting while he was waiting inside a vehicle in Harford County. The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued an update on Monday, Sept. 12 following a reported shooting at a traffic light in Joppa, authorities announced. At approximately 11:30...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police officer assaulted, suspect rammed car into police units
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working uniformed-secondary employment Saturday night. The officer was assaulted just after 8 p.m. while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. Not long after, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near...
abc27.com
Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
Nottingham MD
Police shoot suspect who assaulted officer in White Marsh, rammed vehicles in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Authorities have released additional information on Saturday night’s police-involved shooting in Rosedale. At just after 8:00 p.m. on September 10, a Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working uniformed, secondary employment in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard (21236). Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the...
Wbaltv.com
Police: No weapon found after person thought to be armed with gun seen near Catonsville school
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A person thought to be armed with a gun Monday morning prompted Catonsville High School to lock down, a Baltimore County Public Schools official told 11 News. The person was walking near the school and was not on campus at any point, district officials said. Officials...
WGAL
One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township
East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
Wbaltv.com
Woman found unresponsive in car was fatally shot in head, police say
A woman found shot in the head in a car died Sunday afternoon in southwest Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue, where a woman was found unresponsive and slumped over in a vehicle. She died at the scene.
FOX43.com
Police investigating shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
Nottingham MD
Man injured after being shot in his vehicle at Joppa intersection
JOPPA, MD—Police say an Edgewood man was injured after being shot in his vehicle while stopped at a Joppa intersection over the weekend. The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, at the light controlling traffic from southbound I-95 to Route 152. The Harford County Sheriff’s...
abc27.com
One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman was found dead on Sunday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.
Unidentified Woman Found Brutally Murdered Inside Of Vehicle In Baltimore
The body of an unknown woman was found inside of a vehicle in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person in a vehicle around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene,...
WTOP
Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer
TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb say they shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart says the woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
abc27.com
Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
