Augusta County, VA

wina.com

Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old

STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
wmra.org

Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail

Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Seeking information on sedan following fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Augusta County, hoping to identify a vehicle that was involved. According to police, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on southbound Interstate 81, about half a mile north of where...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Police seek persons of interest in Sept. 4 robbery

Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Drive, during the overnight hours Sunday. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with the Albemarle County...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies

A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
cbs19news

UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Taylor Spring detention basin project underway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The area around Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County has historically been prone to flooding, especially in recent years, but a new project is hoping to fix the problem. A detention basin is being put in off of Taylor Springs Road in Rockingham County. ”We started...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed

Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
STAUNTON, VA

