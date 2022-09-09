Read full article on original website
wina.com
Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
wmra.org
Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail
Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
wfirnews.com
Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81
NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
cbs19news
Seeking information on sedan following fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Augusta County, hoping to identify a vehicle that was involved. According to police, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on southbound Interstate 81, about half a mile north of where...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police seek persons of interest in Sept. 4 robbery
Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Drive, during the overnight hours Sunday. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with the Albemarle County...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
WHSV
Taylor Spring detention basin project underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The area around Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County has historically been prone to flooding, especially in recent years, but a new project is hoping to fix the problem. A detention basin is being put in off of Taylor Springs Road in Rockingham County. ”We started...
Police looking for Virginia suspects who bought $9k in gift cards after stealing purse at Target
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in July.
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
WHSV
Working together to make a more mobile friendly life for people and their service dogs
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Steven Toyota has created a relationship with Service Dogs of Virginia and its clients to help them mobilize more easily. Service Dogs of Virginia is a non-profit that runs off of community support and donations. They are based in Charlottesville but have clients across the Valley.
