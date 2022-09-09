ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Theft suspect rams Utica police car, crashes during chase, flees on foot

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver wanted for retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing Monday afternoon. Utica police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road before terminating the pursuit. A Michigan State Police trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled.
UTICA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dozens of firearms stolen after thieves crash vehicles through Westland gun shop, Dearborn Heights pawn shop

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Fraud
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Suspect could face terrorism charges after shooting threat closes Lincoln High School in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Once Warren police know who posted a shooting threat directed at Lincoln High School, they will be pursuing terrorism charges against them. "We had a student notify administration and our school resource officer that there had been an online threat posed on social media," said Piper Bognar the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools. "It’s not appropriate. We won’t put up with it, and we’re not going to take any threats. We’re not going to take them lightly."
WARREN, MI
nbc25news.com

1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
FENTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police search for man missing for a week

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a missing man last seen Sept. 5. Police believe Kyle Laski, 27, may be experiencing a mental health crisis. His mother said he was last seen in the area of Mayfair and Champaign, and left on his bicycle around 7:45 p.m.
TAYLOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy