Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Theft suspect rams Utica police car, crashes during chase, flees on foot
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver wanted for retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing Monday afternoon. Utica police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road before terminating the pursuit. A Michigan State Police trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled.
fox2detroit.com
Phone scams impersonating Wayne County Sheriff's Office have stolen thousands from victims
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington is putting out a warning about scammers impersonating deputies. He says thieves are impersonating members of his office -- even using his employees' real names. So Far Washington says the criminals have stolen thousands of dollars from dozens of victims. "They...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m gonna block in the car’: How Sterling Heights police foiled late-night pharmacy heist
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Sterling Heights chased down a member of a group who smashed their way into a pharmacy in the middle of the night, officials said. The break-in happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday (Sept. 9) at the Ryan Health Pharmacy at 38800 Ryan Road, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Dozens of firearms stolen after thieves crash vehicles through Westland gun shop, Dearborn Heights pawn shop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Thieves drive vehicles through stores to steal dozens of guns
Police are investigating after thieves drove through a Dearborn Heights pawn shop twice and a Westland gun shop once to steal dozens of firearms. Authorities believe the crimes may be connected.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter
INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
fox2detroit.com
Walled Lake man fatally shot after killing his wife, dog, and injuring daughter
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Walled Lake fatally shot his wife, their dog, and shot his daughter who is currently at a hospital. Officials said the shooting happened at their family home around 4:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of Glenwood Court. Police say they received...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects pose as DTE workers to get inside Inkster woman's house, later return with group to break in
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - In early August, a man claiming to be from DTE Energy knocked on the door of 84-year-old Nancy Lee's Inkster home. "My daughter and I were in the living room had a knock on the door and a young man came to the door posed himself as DTE," Lee said. "And would we come outside and he would show us where the leak was at."
fox2detroit.com
Suspects rob Inkster home, return month later and assault 84-year-old homeowner
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a breaking and entering case at a residence in the city after men who stole thousands of dollars from the homeowner while posing as maintenance workers returned a month later and assaulted two people that live at the home. The series...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
1 Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Grosse Ile Township (Wayne County, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash after a Mack semi-tractor trailer struck a pedestrian, parked cars, and a garage. The crash happened when the driver traveling north on [..]
fox2detroit.com
Police: Suspect could face terrorism charges after shooting threat closes Lincoln High School in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Once Warren police know who posted a shooting threat directed at Lincoln High School, they will be pursuing terrorism charges against them. "We had a student notify administration and our school resource officer that there had been an online threat posed on social media," said Piper Bognar the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools. "It’s not appropriate. We won’t put up with it, and we’re not going to take any threats. We’re not going to take them lightly."
Reports: Walled Lake man dies in police shootout after killing wife
An Oakland County man died in a shootout with police after authorities say he killed his wife and severely wounded their daughter in Walled Lake early Sunday morning, according to various news reports. The Oakland County Sheriff's office said the shooting took place about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Glenwood Court and involved both deputies and Walled Lake police. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound
WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland. Michigan State Police said one suspect is in...
2 men arrested after crashing stolen Camaros
Two 19-year-old men were taken into custody after crashing a pair of stolen Camaros from a General Motors facility. The GM Grand River Plant has become a popular target. Nine people were arrested for stealing five Camaros from the facility in May.
22-year-old barricaded gunman taken into custody after 9 hour standoff with Troy police
An overnight stand off between police and a barricaded gunman has come to a close after a tense nine hours at a Troy residence, officials said.
3 vehicle crash involving overturned semi truck shuts down EB I-96 in Oakland County — no time frame for reopening, officials say [PHOTOS]
An overturned gravel hauler and hundreds of gallons of leaked fuel are hindering clean up efforts from a crash that injured two people on I-96 in Oakland County, officials say.
nbc25news.com
1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police search for man missing for a week
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a missing man last seen Sept. 5. Police believe Kyle Laski, 27, may be experiencing a mental health crisis. His mother said he was last seen in the area of Mayfair and Champaign, and left on his bicycle around 7:45 p.m.
Comments / 0