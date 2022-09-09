ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes. Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
JACKSON, MS
Phys.org

Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says

While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
WJTV 12

Man wanted for murder at Village Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in connection a murder that happened at an apartment complex in Jackson in August. Officer Sam Brown said Jacoby Henson is wanted for the deadly shooting that happened at The Village Apartments on Sunday, August 21. Police said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson. It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside. There’s no word yet on what started the fire....
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler left Laurel today heading for the capital city, and inside, it carried hundreds of bottles of clean water. The Laurel Police Department collected water donations from the community for over a week. Captain Michael Reeves said that in that time, the community banded together...
LAUREL, MS
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
houmatimes.com

TPSO provided meals after recent Jackson, MS flooding

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office recently provided assistance to out of state Public Safety Partners, during a recent tragic event that affected their community. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of cooking and...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WTOK-TV

Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Global clean water nonprofit, Wine to Water (W|W), coordinated an emergency water relief effort with a celebrity actor’s company to assist the capital city with water distribution. Jason Momoa, who has plenty of experience with water as he portrayed the superhero Aquaman in his most...
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Reeves requests SBA assistance for Jackson businesses

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This declaration request is for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. “Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis,” said Gov. Tate...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Great Migration exhibit held at Mississippi Museum of Art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art celebrated the life of African American people who migrated to the Deep South in the early 1900s. The Museum hosted A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration Art Exhibit. On Saturday, the exhibit honored the music and storytelling from the people of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson’s Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for Sept. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson rescheduled its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day for neighbors to Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (weather permitting) at the Old Pepsi Building, located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every […]
JACKSON, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Mississippi man in custody on charge of rape

A Jackson, Mississippi, man is in custody after he allegedly invaded a Lincoln Parish home and committed a rape. Friday morning the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible sexual assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

