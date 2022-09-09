Read full article on original website
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
WLBT
Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes. Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway...
WTOK-TV
MEMA, City of Jackson seeking project manager for O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve-hour workdays and weekend work likely will be on tap for the company chosen to handle the city and state’s response to ongoing problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Monday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the city of Jackson announced they were...
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
Phys.org
Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says
While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel
Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
WTOK-TV
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, two well-known Pastors from out of state brought their ministries to the capital city. This comes as residents continue to deal with water woes during this ongoing crisis. Pastors John P. Kee and Dr. Jamal Bryant spent time in Jackson speaking and visiting with...
Man wanted for murder at Village Apartments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in connection a murder that happened at an apartment complex in Jackson in August. Officer Sam Brown said Jacoby Henson is wanted for the deadly shooting that happened at The Village Apartments on Sunday, August 21. Police said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside […]
WLBT
Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson. It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside. There’s no word yet on what started the fire....
WTOK-TV
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler left Laurel today heading for the capital city, and inside, it carried hundreds of bottles of clean water. The Laurel Police Department collected water donations from the community for over a week. Captain Michael Reeves said that in that time, the community banded together...
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
houmatimes.com
TPSO provided meals after recent Jackson, MS flooding
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office recently provided assistance to out of state Public Safety Partners, during a recent tragic event that affected their community. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of cooking and...
WTOK-TV
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Global clean water nonprofit, Wine to Water (W|W), coordinated an emergency water relief effort with a celebrity actor’s company to assist the capital city with water distribution. Jason Momoa, who has plenty of experience with water as he portrayed the superhero Aquaman in his most...
desotocountynews.com
Reeves requests SBA assistance for Jackson businesses
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This declaration request is for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. “Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis,” said Gov. Tate...
Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
Great Migration exhibit held at Mississippi Museum of Art
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art celebrated the life of African American people who migrated to the Deep South in the early 1900s. The Museum hosted A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration Art Exhibit. On Saturday, the exhibit honored the music and storytelling from the people of the […]
WTOK-TV
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
Jackson’s Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for Sept. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson rescheduled its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day for neighbors to Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (weather permitting) at the Old Pepsi Building, located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Mississippi man in custody on charge of rape
A Jackson, Mississippi, man is in custody after he allegedly invaded a Lincoln Parish home and committed a rape. Friday morning the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible sexual assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.
