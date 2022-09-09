Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer at Northern Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 6-0, at the UNI Soccer field in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday. Iowa scored six goals within the first 33 minutes of the first half. Iowa midfielder Caroline Halonen scored two goals including the first goal of the game. Morgan Lietz, Hailey...
Daily Iowan
Fast start launches Iowa soccer to blowout win over Northern Iowa
After scoring two goals in its last three games — going 0-1-2 over that stretch — the Iowa soccer team tallied six goals in the first half on its way to a dominant win over Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes counted two goals...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | It’s time for Iowa football to make a change at quarterback
Saturday was chock full of firsts — for both Iowa football and myself. The Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones for the first time since 2014, and I can safely say I felt really uncomfortable during a postgame press conference. I know I haven’t been on the beat as long...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. [Spencer Petras will] get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football blocks punt, scores first offensive touchdown of 2022 season
Iowa football scored its first touchdown of the 2022 season during the first quarter of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game. Running back Leshon Williams scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown. It only took the Hawkeyes two plays to score on their opening drive. Iowa’s first play of the game was a seven-yard...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 6 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 22 Massachusetts
The No. 6 Iowa field hockey team defeated No. 22 Massachusetts at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, 2-0. 197 fans attended according to the announced attendance. During the game, the Hawkeyes received nine opportunities for penalty corners during the game. Additionally, the Hawkeyes allowed no penalty corner opportunities for the Minutewomen.
Daily Iowan
‘It’s everything you dream of’: Iowa State weathers storm, defeats Iowa for Cy-Hawk football trophy
When Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media after the Cyclones’ first Cy-Hawk football victory since 2014, he aptly summed up the game at Kinnick Stadium. “You have to weather the storms early on,” Campbell said postgame. The literal storm didn’t reach Iowa City until...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State
Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Providence
The University of Iowa Field Hockey team played against Providence college on Friday Sept. 9 2022 at Grant Field. Iowa won the game 3-1 scoring one point in the first half and twice in the second. Annika Herbine scoring both goals in the second half assisted by Sofie Stribos on the last goal winning Iowa the game, 3-1.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County pushes Iowa River to be ‘pedal paddle destination of the Midwest’
The Iowa River may soon be known as the “pedal paddle destination of the Midwest.”. The cities of Iowa City and Coralville and Johnson County — under the leadership of Think Iowa City — submitted an application to Destination Iowa, a program overseeing tourism projects in Iowa, for nearly $6 million to put toward parks and recreations around the Iowa River.
Daily Iowan
UI Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opens for patient referrals
The University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opened its clinic for patient referrals on Sept. 6, making researchers, instructors, and clinicians available for Iowans. Located at 400 Plaza Centre One at 125 S. Dubuque Street, the clinic will increase mental health care and services for preschool...
Daily Iowan
UI students advocate for physical space for students with disabilities
University of Iowa students are pushing to add more spaces and services for students with disabilities. With students requesting accommodations every year, students with disabilities are an active group at the UI. Abbie Steuhm, president of UI Students for Disability Advocacy and Awareness organization, said the group has weekly meetings...
Daily Iowan
Review | Riverside Theatre’s ‘Chipmunk’d’ melds comedy with existential dread
As patrons slipped into the theatre tucked inside the pedestrian mall, excitement for the beginning of the Riverside Theatre season buzzed throughout the audience. The room was relatively full with an audience that sat mere few feet away from the lone prop that adorned the stage — a seat with a blanket and pillow.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Kids Farmers Market gives opportunity to show local kids’ homegrown, handmade items.
The Iowa City Kids Market is giving local kids the opportunity to show off their passions for a profit. The Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp. Vending at the market is free of charge but highly sought after by families. The Kids Market reached the maximum capacity of vendors again this year due to community interest.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District experiencing rising prices, employee shortages
The Iowa City Community School District is facing a multitude of financial problems because inflation is raising the price of various supplies. The school district will spend more money on construction materials, fuel, and food for the 2022-23 school year. Chace Ramey, deputy superintendent of the ICCSD, said the district...
Daily Iowan
Artists at SUI presents the ‘Amplified Rainbow’ exhibit at Public Space One’s Close House
Spanning two large rooms lit with glittering chandeliers in the Public Space One Close House, the Amplified Rainbow exhibit hangs in a vibrant display. Artwork of various mediums — including paintings, sculptures, and feltwork — are showcased in the gallery, with every piece a unique expression of personality.
Daily Iowan
UIHC to stop receiving new inpatients for its eating disorder program
Editor’s Note: This article discusses eating disorders. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will stop admitting new patients for its in-patient residential care program to help people with eating disorders. Starting this fall, UIHC announced that it will reallocate resources from its Eating Disorder Program to other mental...
