Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa soccer at Northern Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 6-0, at the UNI Soccer field in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday. Iowa scored six goals within the first 33 minutes of the first half. Iowa midfielder Caroline Halonen scored two goals including the first goal of the game. Morgan Lietz, Hailey...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. [Spencer Petras will] get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 6 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 22 Massachusetts

The No. 6 Iowa field hockey team defeated No. 22 Massachusetts at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, 2-0. 197 fans attended according to the announced attendance. During the game, the Hawkeyes received nine opportunities for penalty corners during the game. Additionally, the Hawkeyes allowed no penalty corner opportunities for the Minutewomen.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State

Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Providence

The University of Iowa Field Hockey team played against Providence college on Friday Sept. 9 2022 at Grant Field. Iowa won the game 3-1 scoring one point in the first half and twice in the second. Annika Herbine scoring both goals in the second half assisted by Sofie Stribos on the last goal winning Iowa the game, 3-1.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County pushes Iowa River to be ‘pedal paddle destination of the Midwest’

The Iowa River may soon be known as the “pedal paddle destination of the Midwest.”. The cities of Iowa City and Coralville and Johnson County — under the leadership of Think Iowa City — submitted an application to Destination Iowa, a program overseeing tourism projects in Iowa, for nearly $6 million to put toward parks and recreations around the Iowa River.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opens for patient referrals

The University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opened its clinic for patient referrals on Sept. 6, making researchers, instructors, and clinicians available for Iowans. Located at 400 Plaza Centre One at 125 S. Dubuque Street, the clinic will increase mental health care and services for preschool...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI students advocate for physical space for students with disabilities

University of Iowa students are pushing to add more spaces and services for students with disabilities. With students requesting accommodations every year, students with disabilities are an active group at the UI. Abbie Steuhm, president of UI Students for Disability Advocacy and Awareness organization, said the group has weekly meetings...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Kids Farmers Market gives opportunity to show local kids’ homegrown, handmade items.

The Iowa City Kids Market is giving local kids the opportunity to show off their passions for a profit. The Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp. Vending at the market is free of charge but highly sought after by families. The Kids Market reached the maximum capacity of vendors again this year due to community interest.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC to stop receiving new inpatients for its eating disorder program

Editor’s Note: This article discusses eating disorders. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will stop admitting new patients for its in-patient residential care program to help people with eating disorders. Starting this fall, UIHC announced that it will reallocate resources from its Eating Disorder Program to other mental...
IOWA CITY, IA

