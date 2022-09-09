Read full article on original website
Farmington Volleyball Off To A Hot Start
(Farmington) Farmington Volleyball is off to a hot start this season, the Knights are 11-3-1 and finished 2nd at the SEMO Dig For Life tournament last weekend. The defending Class 4 District 1 Champions played 7 games in the span of two days, and only lost in the championship game to Saxony Lutheran. Head Coach Haley Baker says her girls were exhausted by Saturday, but showed no signs of quitting.
SEMO offense proves too much for rival to handle
CARBONDALE, Ill. – There, in a nutshell, is the how and why Southeast Missouri State football earned a dramatic 34-31 victory over rival, and No. 17-ranked, Southern Illinois in Carbondale on Saturday. The victory returns the coveted 'Wheel' in the "War for the Wheel" series. In a game that...
Coaching a football team is a real family affair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Coaching a football team is really a team effort. In fact, a lot of the work happens behind the scenes. On a pre-season Friday night in August, Coach Tom Matukewicz welcomed players to his home. A way to any football player’s home is definitely through...
Saluki Hall of Fame coach Kay Brechtelsbauer passes away
The Southern Illinois University softball program lost one of its all-time greats, as SIU Hall of Fame Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer passed away Sunday morning. Brechtelsbauer served as SIU's head softball coach for 32 years from 1968-99, compiling a record of 633-438-2. She served more years as a head coach than any woman in SIU history. She became just the 25th coach at any college to win 600 career games and her teams posted winning records in 27 of her 32 seasons as head coach. She had 18 20-win and eight 30-win seasons and her teams made five Women's College World Series appearances, including the 1978 team that won the Illinois AIAW State and midwest regional crowns and finished seventh at the Women's College World Series.
First Tanks For Listening Winner Announced
(Farmington) Congratulations to Aaron Mosier of Park Hills. We drew his name this morning as our first winner in our Tanks for Listening promotion. Aaron wins a $98 gift card from J-98, mymoinfo.com and our participating sponsors. We caught up with Mosier on the air this morning to share the good news.
Beautiful Weather Will Rule This Week
(St. Louis) The next several days should be quite enjoyable in terms of weather. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the last full week of summer should be very nice. And you can expect the nice weather to hang around for...
75-Year-Old Farmington Woman Totals Car On Route C In St. Francois County
(St. Francois County) A Farmington woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening in St. Francois County. Highway patrol says 75-year-old Cheryl Oberreiter was driving westbound in a 2005 Nissan Murano when she approached the intersection of Route ‘C’ and ‘D’ and failed to stop at the stop sign. Oberreiter crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the road then struck a concrete boulder. Her car was totaled and Oberreiter received moderate injuries. She was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat her injuries.
Mandy Alley resigns as Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Administrator
(Hillsboro) After serving twenty years at the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Administrator Mandy Alley has stepped down. Alley says it just got to the point where the demands became a little too difficult after going through some health issues the last few years. She says it was not an easy decision.
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
Warren Elvis Hasty — Service 9/14/22 10 A.M.
Warren Elvis Hasty of Hillsboro passed away Friday (9/9) at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Wednesday (9/14) morning at 10 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in the Hasty Cemetery in Black at 1:30. The visitation will be Tuesday (9/13) evening from...
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated
Albert Pujols could soon become the fourth MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the fourth player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
Dock Project In Cape Girardeau Shelved
Evening sets upon the Willamette River in beautiful downtown Portland, Oregon. The South Portland city lights. Skyscrapers, buildings and lights reflecting onto the still river. This cityscape features the Portland skyline at sunset. Still waters of the Willamette River. This is the beautifully illuminated Tilikum Crossing, a pedestrian, cyclist and Trimet bridge. Horizontal. No People, HDR.
June Vaughn – Service 1pm 9/15/22
June Vaughn of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Christian Cemetery. Visitation for June Vaughn will be 11 to 1 Thursday at the funeral home.
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
Poplar Bluff police chief to retire after 22 years
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the longest serving law enforcement officers in the Heartland will work his last day on Friday, September 9. Danny Whiteley spent the last 22 years as Poplar Bluff police chief, but it’s his first career love that defines him just as much as a badge and uniform.
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
Lisa Dawn Minney — Service 9/13/22 1 P.M.
Lisa Dawn Minney of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, September 6th, she was 61 years old. The visitation for Lisa Minney will be Tuesday (9/13) from Noon until the time of funeral services at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
Two Dead In Head-On Collision In Iron County
Two were killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Iron County. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on MO-49, 1 mile south of Annapolis, at around 8:30. The collision happened when 34-year-old Scott Schlosser from Centerville crossed the centerline in his 2001 Honda Accord and struck 34-year-old Fredericktown native Carrie Greer’s 2020 Chevy Malibu head-on. Greer’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Both Schlosser and Greer were pronounced dead at the scene at 9:18 Thursday. Schlosser’s passenger, 33-year-old Ashley Schlosser, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy South in St. Louis. Neither driver wore a seatbelt.
