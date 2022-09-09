Read full article on original website
Spokane deputies looking for third suspect involved in South Hill shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting related to a possible drug deal that went bad in the South Hill area on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Spokane County deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of...
2 injured in shooting on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on the South Hill that left two people injured. Spokane County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue on Sunday at around 8:25 p.m. Deputies located ammo casings on the roadway and interviewed several...
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land, that over 600 people call home, is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
WSP: 13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane. The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of...
North Idaho man in Custody After Threatening SWAT Team with bat, Propane Tanks
COEUR D'ALENE - A around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Kootenai County Deputies responded to the 6200 Block of West Prairie Avenue in Post Falls for a report of a physical domestic dispute. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and a female victim said she had...
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
CDA Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit.
Spokane County Fire District 10 pays tribute to those lost in 9/11 attacks
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Sunday marks 21 years since the nation came under the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Spokane Fire District 10 and community members came together on Sunday to pay their respects to the lives lost on 9/11. “We want to reflect and remember the heroes who...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Coeur d'Alene School Board honors young heroes who saved two young Spokane teens from drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Lake City High School students and a North Idaho college student were honored by the Coeur d'Alene School District for their bravery in rescuing two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 9, 2022. Lucy Mendez (Freshman at NIC), Garrett Leonard...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
Police: Spokane Medical Examiner attempting to identify body found in Spokane River
The remains were found in the Spokane River, downstream of W. Rifle Club Road on August 11. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the body.
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer. A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.
Spokane City Council to consider update on unauthorized camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s meeting, Spokane City Council will consider an update on the city’s unauthorized camping ordinance. The proposal from City Council President Breean Beggs and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear includes the following:. Prohibits camping at all times, regardless of the availability of shelter space, underneath...
Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City and Valley crews put out hangar fire at Felt's Field, Saturday night. Spokane Valley Fire officials confirmed the fire started around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, at the 6100 block of East Rutter Avenue. This is a developing story and we'll bring you more details as...
Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
Detectives seeking witnesses to violent assault near Camp Sekani
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are seeking witnesses to a violent assault that occurred in the Camp Sekani parking lot on August 26. According to the victim of the assault, he said he was at Boulder Beach when a man and woman approached him. The man aggressively asked him “How are you doing?” and said he wanted room on the beach....
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain...
3 people, including infant, hospitalized after major car crash in Colbert
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a car crash leaving a teenager, a 20-year-old and infant in the hospital. Investigators said the teenager was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when they crashed head-on into the other car. WSP said the victims could be okay.
