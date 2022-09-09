ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android beta program resumes with new QPR1 Beta 1 build, hints at Pixel tablet

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google has rolled out a new beta release for Pixel phones running Android 13.
  • The QPR1 Beta 1 build includes some changes to audio, additional eSIM support, and more.
  • Some animations hint at Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet with Google Assistant docking features.

After a brief break from the Android 13 beta after the stable version rolled out in August, Google is back at it with QPR1 Beta 1, out now for Pixel smartphones.

The update isn't a major one but should provide a look at some of the new features set to arrive in upcoming Pixel Feature Drops. For the uninitiated, Feature Drops are quarterly updates that Pixel smartphones receive that bring a host of features to the devices. The next one isn't expected until December, but the latest beta build should provide some insight into what to expect.

Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor at Esper, dove into the update to show off some of the changes Google has made with the beta.

One of the more interesting changes with the update is the new Safety Center, which combines the security and privacy hubs. According to Rahman, this wasn't initially live, but he was able to get it working, suggesting the feature is just about ready for prime time.

He also notes that the update comes with the October security patch, even though the September patch only just rolled out.

See more

Rahman also points out a few new audio-related features. Spacial Audio and Bluetooth LE Audio appear to be present in the update, although they don't appear to work reliably.

There's also a feature dubbed "Clear calling" that will help make calls much clearer by reducing background noise. However, the feature has some limitations, as it will not work with Wi-Fi calling and will be available on "most mobile networks."

Another interesting tidbit includes references to the Pixel Tablet Google teased earlier this year. While the company did not provide many details about the device, a new animation found in the beta appears to give us more clues about Google's plans for the tablet.

The animation shows a tablet device charging when set on what appears to be a dock. Additionally, while set on the dock, a separate animation shows the Google Assistant logo, suggesting that the Pixel Tablet may double as the rumored detachable Nest Hub device .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMMMR_0hntTW3l00

(Image credit: Kuba Wojciechowski via Mishaal Rahman)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAVg8_0hntTW3l00

(Image credit: Kuba Wojciechowski via Mishaal Rahman)

Other changes include additional eSIM support (on the heels of the iPhone 14 launch), a new animation for split-screen mode, a setting to display your Pixel's battery health, and the return of Unified Search . You can check out Rahman's Twitter thread for a better look at these features as he digs through them.

Additionally, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has dug into the code and apparently found references to a possible foldable device and a "higher-end tablet" that may differ from the one Google is gearing up to launch early next year.

See more

We can probably expect some of the user-facing changes to appear in the next Pixel Feature Drop, although not everything is guaranteed to show up. As we get closer to December, we may have a better idea of what to expect.

For those not on the beta, enrolling is fairly simple . However, if you do enroll, you won't be able to unenroll for quite some time without having to completely wipe your phone. That also goes for users still enrolled in the beta program, who are able to effortlessly duck out now if they haven't yet installed the new beta.

Eligible phones include the Pixel 4a series up to the new Pixel 6a . Of course, try the beta at your own risk, as there are bound to be bugs, as documented by the release notes .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT3dl_0hntTW3l00

Google Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is the latest in Google's mid-range smartphone lineup. That said, the powerful Tensor chipset gives this small phone big performance, nearly matching that of Google's flagships but for a fraction of the cost.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Apple announcement

Lol. I did it because of trade in credits. You won't see it anymore after pre-order. With Android you can miss out and still find a good bargin elsewhere. It's not that Samsung is making major changes from year to year as well. It's just the state of smartphones in general. We won't see big jumps from year to year.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

S-pen uses

I've had the S8+ for a few days and it's been great. The only thing I'm trying to figure out is the uses for the s-pen. Is it just a gimmick or do people actually use it? I can't think of an example of a good use case. Jotting notes isn't really useful when I can type it using the keyboard or on my computer while I'm working. It's more practical to put short notes or lists in on my phone if I'm on the go and not lugging the tablet or computer around. Does anyone here have a real world example of when it makes sense to use the s-pen? I feel like I'm missing something.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Pixel Drop for September?

I read a couple articles that were released yesterday and the day before about a pixel drop coming this month. Did we get that yet?. Android 13 QPR1 beta was released last week if that's the one the article referenced. Yesterday 01:29 PM. Like 1. 665. Originally Posted by Smokeaire01.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Smartphones#Android Phone#Smart Phone#Ios#Pixel Tablet#Pixel Feature Drops#Safety Center
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S9+ firmware update help

I have Samsung S9+ Model SM-G965U CSC is VZW. Running Android 10.0, with current firmware at G965USQS8FTK4. I had a few issues so was interested in updating the firmware using Odin, but kept getting errors, or it would just stop at either the connection setup or initialization stage. I had the phone in download mode with USB debug on, so checked those off the list.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Five things the iPhone 14 stole from Android

Now that the iPhone 14 lineup has been introduced, it should come as little surprise that Apple is "borrowing" a few features that Android phones have had for years. Let's see what Apple is planning to turn into a new and "never before seen" feature for iPhone owners.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Flip? Fold? Flop?

..Thought I was the only one hanging on to the N20U. Was really thinking I'd trade "up" to one of those new fangled flippers but alas logic slapped me upside the head when I realized it's not really a trade up at all. I"m about sure the N20U will be my last Samsung device. Last time I had a non-Samsung device was a nokia or HTC something. Remember HTC? First Android was the HTC Dream on T-Mobile. Still have one around here someplace. First app I loaded was Shop Savvy! {We older peoples surely do get off track} Anyway, I've used only Samsung phones since the original Note device...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Cheaper HD Chromecast shows up in leaked real-world images

Google is likely gearing up to launch a cheaper Chromecast next month. A newly obtained code of the suspected device shows more technical information. Over the past few weeks, new rumors circulated the web suggesting a new affordable Chromecast from the company is also gearing up for launch. A recent report also implied that a cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV might be around the corner just in time for the fall event, and now we have what could be our first look at the device.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy