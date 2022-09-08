ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott brushes off ankle issues in practice

By Times news services
 4 days ago
Cowboys associate athletic trainer Britt Brown keeps his eyes on quarterback Dak Prescott's right foot and ankle as Prescott fusses with it during practice Thursday in Frisco, Texas. [ TOM FOX | The Dallas Morning News ]

FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats from the ones he work during training camp but said it wouldn’t affect his status for the opener against the Bucs on Sunday night.

The ankle is the same one that was surgically repaired after a gruesome injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week Five.

“It’s just being very, very cautious,” said Prescott. “Switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.”

He said his foot was uncomfortable with the plate in some new Air Jordan 11s he was planning on wearing in Sunday’s game.

Prescott said he will go back to the Jordan 1s he wore throughout training camp against the Bucs.

But it’s a new question for the Cowboys as they prepare for Sunday’s season opener. And it puts a damper on what has been an injury-free run up to the season for Prescott.

He came into training camp in the best shape of his life and was the healthiest he had been more than a year removed from the fractured right ankle and dislocation he suffered in 2020, resulting in two surgeries and causing him to miss the final 11 games of the season.

Prescott missed the entire offseason in 2021 and then suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and was kept out of the preseason. He then passed for 403 yards in a 31-29 season-opening loss to the Bucs.

He said Thursday there were no setbacks heading into Sunday’s rematch. And he said his bionic ankle, as it termed it, is fine.

”I feel great. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time,” Prescott said. “Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. So, honestly just excited and ready for Sunday to get here.”

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

