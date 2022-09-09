ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia poses for picture at college football game in Texas just hours after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship for no reason following his four-over par first round, as Spaniard is criticised for denying reserve chance to play

Sergio Garcia was pictured pitchside at a college football match not long after he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following a first round score of four-over par. The golfer then attended the Texas versus Alabama college football game at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, which Alabama won 20-19. He...
golfmagic.com

Former BMW PGA champion BLASTS Sergio Garcia over Wentworth walk out

Former BMW PGA champion Byeong Hun An has blasted Sergio Garcia on Twitter following his controversial walk out from Wentworth this week. Sergio Garcia was one of a number of LIV Golf Tour rebels who chose to compete in the DP World Tour's flagship event of the season in Surrey.
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter REVEALS what he said to Billy Horschel at Wentworth...

Despite tensions arising between DP World Tour players and LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, many of the participants at this week's BMW PGA Championship have played down the conflict. Billy Horschel maintained he was still amiable with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, while Poulter reiterated...
GolfWRX

John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets

In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
Golf Digest

Patrick Reed makes a case for why playing for LIV isn't much different than his past dedication to compete in England and Europe

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst all that has gone on and continues to go on in his eternally controversial existence, no one has ever doubted Patrick Reed’s ability to play golf. Just about everywhere and anywhere that is. Long before the former Masters champion committed a large chunk of his future to the endlessly lucrative but less-challenging entity that is LIV Golf, he was a member of the European Tour (he is now an honorary member of what is now the DP World Tour). In contrast to many of his compatriots, he was willing and able to test himself on unfamiliar courses that contrasted wildly with the relative sameness of the PGA Tour.
Reuters

Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA

Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game

Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
ESPN

Shane Lowry claims 1-shot victory at BMW PGA Championship as Rory McIlroy falls short

Ireland's Shane Lowry produced a masterful third round to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, his first title since winning the 2019 Open. Lowry found a birdie on the par-5 18th at Wentworth for a blemish-free 65 to reach 18-under for his three rounds, 1 stroke ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, who had earlier set the course alight with a dazzling 62.
BBC

BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy in contention as tournament resumes

-12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Coverage: Highlights on BBC Four, 19:00-20:00...
Golf Digest

Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
Golf.com

PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release

Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
Yardbarker

After a brilliant win Shane Lowry backs up his comments on LIV Golf in a strong interview

What a win that was for the Irish man on Sunday evening at Wentworth Shane Lowry’s first win in three years and the scenes afterwards were epic. The Offaly man also said some strong words about LIV golf this weekend and backed them up in his post round interview. ‘One of the good guys’ and there’s no doubt that Shane Lowry is one of them, a hugely popular figure in Irish sports and massively respected.
Golf Channel

Shane Lowry secures win ‘for the good guys’ at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole and then had to wait and see if Rory McIlroy could produce something special to force a playoff at Wentworth. McIlroy gave himself a chance and the crowd cheered as his long eagle putt on...
