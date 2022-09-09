ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
Football
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Dropped Pass Goes Viral

We've seen what happens when Aaron Rodgers doesn't trust his receivers and this is a face you never want to see as a young wideout. After rookie Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown, cameras cut to Aaron Rodgers whose expression said it all... "If you are a rookie wideout who...
NFL
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Injured Wrist: NFL World Reacts

The Chiefs are starting the 2022 regular season with some concerning injury news. Kansas City is already without star kicker Harrison Butker and now, Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a wrist issue. Mahomes has remained in the game, though he's dealing with some kind of wrist or hand issue. Mahomes'...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Gisele Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady's First Game

It's been reported that there's a lot of tension between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, following the QB's decision to come out of retirement. That was seemingly confirmed when a source with People.com confirmed that Gisele will not be attending the Bucs' first game. "It's always a...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs fans irate at Patrick Mahomes’ PFF grade, rankings

Despite a hellaciously good performance against the Cardinals, Patrick Mahomes got no respect from PFF, and Chiefs fans are in an uproar. Another day, another great performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Pro Football Focus doesn’t feel the same way. They gave Mahomes the eighth-highest...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s Net Worth in 2022

Tyreek Hill’s net worth in 2022 is $40 million. Hill is a professional football player who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins. He is an All-Rookie team member, six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Tyreek Hill’s net worth in 2022.  Tyreek […] The post Tyreek Hill’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

