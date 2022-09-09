Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at Pa. hospital after crash, official says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son
"Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara A 56-year-old man from Thornhurst Township, Pennsylvania, drowned Thursday while swimming with his son in Ocean City, New Jersey. The victim was identified by authorities as Shawn Reilly, NBC 10 reported. At the time, Reilly was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th Street, a section of the beach that was not being protected by lifeguards. At around 12:30 p.m., Reilly started struggling in the water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30am on Sunday. Witnesses...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Report on Three Accidents in Four Days
DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – A 74-year-old Barto woman, involved Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Huffs Church and Baldly Hill roads in District Township, Berks County, was cited following the crash by Pennsylvania State Police for failing to make a proper left turn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emergency responders, residents turn out to commemorate 9/11 in Lehigh County
About 75 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service held at Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 in Upper Macungie Township. The gathering included firefighters, police and other emergency responders, as well as community members and local politicians, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event was emceed by Dennis McArdle, fire marshal and vice president of Good Will Fire Co. No. 1.
Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police
An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
phillyvoice.com
Father drowns, son rescued at unguarded Ocean City beach
A Lackawanna County man died Thursday in Ocean City after he and his son were pulled from the ocean along a beach near 12th Street, officials said. There were no lifeguards working at the beach. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when the two men...
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
Pa. share of massive opioid settlement will pay for treatment, not ‘potholes’, Shapiro insists
It has much in common with the monumental tobacco settlement, which sent billions to every state, supposedly to be spent on preventing and addressing the ills of tobacco use. Yet much of it went to purposes such as road repairs. With Pennsylvania set to receive about $1.1 billion from a...
abc27.com
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
abc27.com
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
WGAL
Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets split jackpot
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a $133,000 jackpot. Related video above: Man thought he won $600 on lottery ticket, finds out he actually won $1 million. Each ticket matched the following five numbers from the Sept. 11, 2022, drawing: 17-18-24-25-26. Here's where the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0