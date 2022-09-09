ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornhurst Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son

"Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara A 56-year-old man from Thornhurst Township, Pennsylvania, drowned Thursday while swimming with his son in Ocean City, New Jersey. The victim was identified by authorities as Shawn Reilly, NBC 10 reported. At the time, Reilly was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th Street, a section of the beach that was not being protected by lifeguards. At around 12:30 p.m., Reilly started struggling in the water...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Report on Three Accidents in Four Days

DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – A 74-year-old Barto woman, involved Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Huffs Church and Baldly Hill roads in District Township, Berks County, was cited following the crash by Pennsylvania State Police for failing to make a proper left turn.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Emergency responders, residents turn out to commemorate 9/11 in Lehigh County

About 75 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service held at Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 in Upper Macungie Township. The gathering included firefighters, police and other emergency responders, as well as community members and local politicians, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event was emceed by Dennis McArdle, fire marshal and vice president of Good Will Fire Co. No. 1.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets split jackpot

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a $133,000 jackpot. Related video above: Man thought he won $600 on lottery ticket, finds out he actually won $1 million. Each ticket matched the following five numbers from the Sept. 11, 2022, drawing: 17-18-24-25-26. Here's where the...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
