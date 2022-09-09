Two men wanted for terroristic threats on social media, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men accused of making terroristic threats in a now viral video shared across the country.

According to police, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, posted the threats on social media.

The two men were seen riding in a car discussing the possibility of shooting people based on their race.

As a result of the alleged threat, MPD is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects and are offering a $2,000 reward for information through CrimeStoppers.

MPD released photos of the suspects on social media.



(Photos provided by Memphis Police)

This week’s shooting spree also prompted Memphis Shelby County Schools to increase law enforcement presence at campuses.

In a statement to WREG, the district said, “Safety is the District’s top priority, and all threats are taken seriously. The MSCS Safety and Security team is trained to address and recognize community and school-based challenges that contribute to violence.”

As far as tracking threats, MSCS says they regularly collaborate with local law enforcement and intervene when necessary.

So far, none of threats the threats posted on social media have deemed to be credible, but there is certainly a heighten sense of awareness by the community and law enforcement.

