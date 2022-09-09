Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Next PCBW Guest: Dr. Jon Tomlinson (NSCC)
Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to hear from Dr. Jon Tomlinson, the new dean of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Van Wert campus. Jon will share his background and how his path led him to NSCC and how NSCC plans to connect to our local schools, communities, and businesses with programs to grow our workforce close to home. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible.
WANE-TV
Community honors Fort Wayne leader with memorial sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman. Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard. Chapman died at 80 years old...
westbendnews.net
VWHS Receives Donation from BMM
Black Mark Mafia recently donated $500 to Van Wert High School to assist students experiencing hardships. Pictured left to right are Rob Ellis, Tom Buzard, Jody Huth, Bob Priest (VWHS Principal) and Rick Lamb. (Not pictured is Tyler Turnwald.)
Sidney Daily News
Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions
ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from...
wlen.com
Extra Security Measures in Place at Addison Schools After Student Makes Threat
Addison, MI – There will be extra security measures for the near future at Addison Schools after a threat was made by a student to bring a gun to school last week. The district wrote on social media that at about 10pm Thursday, Lenawee County Central Dispatch and the Addison School Resource Officer received tips that a student had threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.
Daily Advocate
Crown recognizes employees for 25 years of service
NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.
WANE-TV
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
hometownstations.com
Celebration of life held to honor Lima native William White
William White was a beloved figure in Lima, and a celebration of life was held today to honor his impact. White passed away in late July after a six-year battle with ALS. He was a former Lima Senior football player who went on to play for Ohio State. From there, he went on to play for the NFL for 11 years. The service included touching tributes from friends and family members along with worship songs. White's son tells us his father was a man of faith, and everyone can take some wisdom from his legacy.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
westbendnews.net
Amos Raber Family To Perform at Flat Rock Creek Festival
At 7:00pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival in Paulding, OH the Amos Raber family will be performing a gospel music concert. Bring a lawn chair to the west end of the Paulding County Fairgrounds and enjoy the show. For more information about the...
westbendnews.net
Pastor Peters Serves Antwerp and Woodburn
On July 31, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodburn, IN., Pastor Peters, his wife Martha, and sons Paul, Frederick, Russell and Benjamin were welcomed to the parishes of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Antwerp, OH and Zion Lutheran with a meal and fellowship following the service. Sunday worship times are 8:30 am at Zion; 10:15 am at Mt. Calvary. Welcome Pastor Peters and family to our communities!
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival returns on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday September 16, the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival will be back for another year. It’s quite the milestone as it is the 10th year for the fall festival. Sarah Kuehnert joined First News Sunday on September 11 to preview this year’s festival. On top of the 10th anniversary […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
13abc.com
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
nomadlawyer.org
Fort Wayne: 7 Best Places To Visit In Fort Wayne, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fort Wayne Indiana. Fort Wayne is a thriving, historic city in Indiana’s northwest corner. This city has a strong sense of community and welcomes visitors with the warm hospitality of a Hoosier. Fort Wayne offers a variety of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages.
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
