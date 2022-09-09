William White was a beloved figure in Lima, and a celebration of life was held today to honor his impact. White passed away in late July after a six-year battle with ALS. He was a former Lima Senior football player who went on to play for Ohio State. From there, he went on to play for the NFL for 11 years. The service included touching tributes from friends and family members along with worship songs. White's son tells us his father was a man of faith, and everyone can take some wisdom from his legacy.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO