UFC 279 press conference canceled after backstage melee involving Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz

By Andreas Hale
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
MMAmania.com

Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’

UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle

After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson regrets late takedown on Nate Diaz that led to submission loss: ‘I should have kept it standing’

Tony Ferguson made a costly mistake late in his fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC 279 main event saw Diaz submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round in a bout that was contested primarily on the feet. Both men had their moments in what turned out to be a wild and unpredictable headliner (fitting, given the circumstances under which it came together) but it was Ferguson’s takedown attempt that led to the fight-ending submission that stuck out in his mind after the fight.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul challenges Dana White to $5 million bet ahead of Anderson Silva fight: “You didn’t think I’d take this fight”

Jake Paul is hoping to make a bet with Dana White. On October 29, Paul is set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva. It’s a big step-up in competition and one that White didn’t think Paul would take, so with that, Paul is hoping to make a $5 million bet with White on the outcome of the scrap.
mmanews.com

Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
MMAmania.com

Khamzat vs. Holland (and Diaz): UFC 279 pre-fight press conference backstage altercation leaked | Video

Footage has finally been released of the backstage melee that forced the cancelation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference this past Thursday. The entire ordeal wasn’t captured, but the video that was released showed an altercation between co-main event counterparts Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, as well as a brief appearance by Nate Diaz and team.
