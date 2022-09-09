ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
MMAmania.com

Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’

UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
mmanews.com

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights

UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
Big Show
Tony Ferguson
Dana White
Tiki Ghosn
Nate Diaz
Li Jingliang
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle

After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
MMAmania.com

Despite best efforts to ‘execute’ Nate Diaz, Stockton got the last laugh at UFC 279

Nate Diaz had one fight left on his UFC contract and the only way to free himself from the “limited” promotion was to lace up the gloves and compete. Naturally, UFC President Dana White wasn’t going to let one of the promotion’s top pay-per-view (PPV) draws go out on a high note because that would allow a competitor to make bank from a star UFC helped create.
FOX Sports

Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Diaz (21-13) finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson (25-9) in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz.
MMAmania.com

Khamzat vs. Holland (and Diaz): UFC 279 pre-fight press conference backstage altercation leaked | Video

Footage has finally been released of the backstage melee that forced the cancelation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference this past Thursday. The entire ordeal wasn’t captured, but the video that was released showed an altercation between co-main event counterparts Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, as well as a brief appearance by Nate Diaz and team.
