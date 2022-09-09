Read full article on original website
The UFC finally released the UFC 279 backstage brawl footage and it’s madness (Video)
We finally have some footage of the backstage altercation that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. Just a few hours ago before a completely shaken-up UFC 279 card kicks off in Las Vegas, the UFC has given...
Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279
Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
MMAmania.com
Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’
UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson admits to ‘sandbagging’ his last few fights: ‘My wife called me out’
Tony Ferguson stepped in at the last minute to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev weighed in so heavy their original main event couldn’t go forward. That’s after Ferguson stepped in late to fight Li Jingliang on UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card when the event needed some extra star power.
Khamzat Chimaev trashes Nate Diaz's UFC 279 win: 'If I fought him, I'd kill him. I'd be in the jail'
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t impressed at all by what he saw from Nate Diaz. The UFC contender thought Diaz looked poor in his performance on Saturday night, despite Diaz finishing veteran Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the main event of UFC 279. Chimaev (12-0...
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson late, claims he’s leaving UFC for a minute to box
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 279, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz — often a thorn in the side of Dana White and Co....
mmanews.com
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle
After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
Dana White supports Nate Diaz's next career move, including potential UFC future: 'This is his house'
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White supports the next move for Nate Diaz, whatever that may be. In the main event of UFC 279, Diaz fought out the final fight of his contract with the promotion, against a new opponent in Tony Ferguson after his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, missed weight.
MMAmania.com
Despite best efforts to ‘execute’ Nate Diaz, Stockton got the last laugh at UFC 279
Nate Diaz had one fight left on his UFC contract and the only way to free himself from the “limited” promotion was to lace up the gloves and compete. Naturally, UFC President Dana White wasn’t going to let one of the promotion’s top pay-per-view (PPV) draws go out on a high note because that would allow a competitor to make bank from a star UFC helped create.
Julian Erosa earns victory over Hakeem Dawodu in UFC 279 featured prelim
UFC 279: Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu. Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), at UFC 279 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, live from T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, NV. The two fighters opened the fight exchanging strikes. Dawodu landed a big leg kick, while Erosa...
FOX Sports
Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Diaz (21-13) finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson (25-9) in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz.
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 279 takes place Saturday with the possible farewell fight for one of the promotion’s biggest stars, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. After a tumultuous Friday...
MMAmania.com
Khamzat vs. Holland (and Diaz): UFC 279 pre-fight press conference backstage altercation leaked | Video
Footage has finally been released of the backstage melee that forced the cancelation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference this past Thursday. The entire ordeal wasn’t captured, but the video that was released showed an altercation between co-main event counterparts Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, as well as a brief appearance by Nate Diaz and team.
CBS Sports
Nate Diaz announces UFC exit and teases boxing crossover after UFC 279 win, Jake Paul and Dana White respond
It appears Nate Diaz is making the transition from UFC to the world of boxing. Diaz announced his departure from the mixed martial arts organization after defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission in the main event of UFC 279. Diaz entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night...
