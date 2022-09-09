Read full article on original website
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Living through a pandemic sucks, but for Diana McLaughlin, early 2020 was especially bad: A divorce in February 2020, societal shut-down in March, and as part of the COVID-19 economic fallout, she lost her job in April of that year, returning to full-time work only 18 months later.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east...
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Former grad school classmates Kelsey McQuaid-Craig and Chelsea Oruche have recently bonded over a similar struggle — trying to place loved ones in assisted living. McQuaid-Craig and her husband, Brandon, are looking to place his mother, Mary, 67,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Responding to concerns of Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmentalists, the California Air Resources Board has bolstered its climate roadmap with several new strategies, including offshore wind development, climate-friendly housing construction, cleaner aviation fuels and reducing miles traveled. The changes...
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. — This is a love letter to Modoc County and the ranchers who work the land. For those who have never visited the area, it's cattle country. Follow Highway 299 to the northeastern most part of California and you'll find yourself west of the Nevada state line where grass rich farmland and lush mountains for grazing are everywhere.
DUBLIN, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes, while blanketing the region in smoke. CalFire announced Saturday morning that fire has burned more than 33,000 acres and is 0% contained. Flames...
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
SAN DIEGO — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds...
MENIFEE, Calif. — One Southern California resident took beating the record-breaking heat to a whole new level. The Menifee Police Department posted photos of a white pickup truck that crashed into a pool Thursday. They said no one was hurt in the crash as the driver was able to get out and swim to safety.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Californians’ phones statewide lit up with an emergency message, asking them “conserve energy now” to avoid power interruptions. It was a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) from the California Office of Emergency Services that was sent as the state’s...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state's insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop property...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with the...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hurricane Kay is expected to limit California's solar energy capacity as the state enters its ninth consecutive day of 'Flex Alerts,' said California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) president and CEO Elliot Mainzer. With Thursday's forecasted daytime temperatures ranging from 105-112°, Mainzer announced the longest Flex Alert...
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire blanketed parts of Northern California in smoke. Flames from the wildfire jumped the American...
