ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

A decade on, California city's bankruptcy case closed

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ABC10

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
ABC10

Facing criticism, state amps up its climate change blueprint

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Responding to concerns of Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmentalists, the California Air Resources Board has bolstered its climate roadmap with several new strategies, including offshore wind development, climate-friendly housing construction, cleaner aviation fuels and reducing miles traveled. The changes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennet Omalu
ABC10

Sheriff's deputy from Stockton charged in killings of Dublin couple

DUBLIN, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
DUBLIN, CA
ABC10

Planned Parenthood leaders gather in California to talk strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Conservatorship#New Court
ABC10

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
ABC10

California aims to lower fire insurance costs for homeowners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state's insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop property...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire blanketed parts of Northern California in smoke. Flames from the wildfire jumped the American...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy