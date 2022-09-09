Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. To Sponsor Walk Like MADD 5K – Pearland
The attorneys at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury and Accident Lawyers are proud to be partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) as the presenting sponsors for their annual Walk Like MADD 5K fundraising event for the Harris County and Montgomery County areas. The Harris and Montgomery County Walk Like…
Water Tree Montgomery County LLC celebrates fifth anniversary
Water Tree Montgomery County LLC is celebrating its five-year anniversary. (Courtesy Water Tree Montgomery County LLC) Water Tree Montgomery County LLC is located at 18417 Hwy. 105, Ste. 4, Montgomery. The business will celebrate its five-year anniversary Oct. 14. Services include alkaline antioxidant water needs such as refill stations and prepackaged waters. Customers can bring their gallon containers to fill with alkaline water. Other items for sale include shower heads, under-the-counter systems and similar products. 936-582-0080. www.watertreemc.com.
2022 Community Peacebuilding Awards
THE WOODLANDS,TX — Do you know a worthy individual or organization who is helping to spread peace in this community? If so, nominate them to become a Peacebuilding Community Champion through the 2022 Peacebuilding Community Awards Program. Elaine Roberts, Executive Director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc….
Montgomery County salutes heroes at 9/11 ceremony
The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission held an observance of the 9/11 terror attacks Sunday at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday in Conroe. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-salutes-heroes-at-9-11-ceremony-17434671.php.
Tiny Art Show Hits Montgomery County’s Central Library!
CONROE, TX — Celebrate your community and your inner artist in our Tiny Art Show. You can pick up a tiny canvas and register at the Central Library’s Reference Desk starting September 19th, 2022. Use your own art supplies to express what you feel is community. Paint, Crayons, Color Pencils, or Watercolor can be used. Your art cannot be bigger than 3 x 3.
‘I don’t think it’s appropriate’: Parents concerned with Montgomery County’s youth softball team plans to host gun raffle
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A fundraising effort for a softball league in Montgomery County has some parents concerned and on edge. “I was shocked. It’s really upsetting to me,” explained parent of three, Jessica England. England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League for nearly…
EAST MONTGOMERY COUTNY FAIR PARADE LARGEST IN 5-YEARS
Saturday morning East Montgomery County Fair Parade was the largest in 5-years. It started out at Randall Reed Stadium and ended at the back of Bull Sallas Park in New Caney. This year’s Grand Marshal was Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle who…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/east-montgomery-coutny-fair-parade-largest-in-5-years/
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
Texas sheriff says fentanyl should be classified as weapon of mass destruction
(The Center Square) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says the illicit drug fentanyl that’s pouring into Texas through the southern border should be labeled as a “weapon of mass destruction.” He told Fox News, “fentanyl is poison that’s being introduced to our country. The illicit manufacturing of…
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
