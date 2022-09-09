Read full article on original website
Motionless in White Singer Recorded New Theme Song For Rhea Ripley
Chris Motionless, the lead singer of the metal band Motionless in White, revealed on Twitter that he recorded a new theme song for Rhea Ripley. He wrote: “Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19.”
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
"Abbott Elementary" Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Finally Won An Emmy Award And Sang Her Acceptance Speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first ever Emmy Award tonight, sang part of her acceptance speech, and now I can't stop crying.
Adam Sandler announces stand-up tour – how to get tickets
Adam Sandler has announced a stand-up arena tour that will begin in autumn this year. The 56-year-old actor will visit 15 US cities and invite a number of surprise guests to join him on stage. The tour is set to kick off on 21 October in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more. It will wrap up in Savannah, Georgia on 14 November.Sandler announced the news of the tour on Monday (12 September) via Instagram where he also shared a poster disclosing the various dates and venues.Tickets for this tour are going on sale...
The Best Cosplay Pics From Rose City Comic Con 2022: Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, More
Rose City Comic Con took place in Portland this weekend, and as always there was some fantastic work from cosplayers on display. This year’s convention was at full strength after it had to skip 2020 due to the pandemic and was open last year under strict COVID protocols. Masks were still required inside the convention, which is never one to stop cosplayers as they came out in force as a variety of characters from film, television, anime, video games, comics and much more.
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
AEW Files New Trademark For House of Black
AEW has filed a new trademark for the House of Black. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark application on September 8th for merchandise purposes, described as follows:. “Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.”. Malakai Black, the...
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments On Return to the Ring Tonight, New Bobby Lashley Shirt, Undertaker Gets New Art From Rob Schamberger
– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano commented on returning to the ring on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. He wrote: “281 days later. Tonight. Let’s get back to work. #JohnnyWrestling #WWERaw”. – WWE is selling a new Bobby Lashley ‘Timeless’ shirt. – The...
Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future, Says Music Is The Next Big Thing For Her
Sasha Banks recently spoke with the Ahch to Radio: A Star Wars Podcast (h/t Fightful) and discussed her future, saying that she’s “creating so much” right now. Sasha has been busy lately despite not being on WWE TV since May. She was recently at the premiere of She-Hulk and also walked at New York Fashion Week, and of course had a role on The Mandalorian. Highlights from her comments are below.
Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
Booker T Calls Chris Jericho the Smartest Guy in AEW, Says ‘The Boys Will Screw Every Thing Up’
– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how Chris Jericho handled himself during the AEW media scrum last Sunday at All Out. Booker T reacted to Jericho speaking about the locker room turmoil in AEW, along with Chris Jericho speaking at a recent AEW talent meeting. Below are some highlights.
WWE News: Bayley Confronts Bianca Belair During Raw, Dexter Lumis Shows Up At Miz’s Home
– Bianca Belair found herself confronted by Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Belair defeated Sonya Deville in an open challenge for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title and after the match, Bayley came out and said she would face Belair when the time was right. Damage CTRL then tried to take out Belair but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made the save:
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Steve Austin discussed the success Mark Calaway has had as The Undertaker and if anyone else could have made that character work, as well as if he saw Hollywood star potential in a young Dwayne Johnson. Highlights from his comments are below.
Chantal on Getting the Call to Work Upcoming AEW Dark TV Tapings in Toronto
– During a recent interview with the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network, wrestler Chantal discussed getting the call from QT Marshall to work the upcoming TV tapings for AEW Dark in Toronto this October. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Chantal on getting the call to work the AEW TV tapings...
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships. The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and...
D23 Expo 2022: Disney & Marvel Games Showcase Recap
D23 Expo 2022 continued on Friday with another major panel with the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. I was very excited about this panel as I was expecting an update on the previously announced Marvel game from Skydance New Media that was announced almost a year ago, with Uncharted creator Amy Hennig set to helm the title. That was one of the games showcased last Friday.
US Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a US Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on tonight’s show that Seth Rollins will challenge Lashley for the latter’s title on next Monday’s episode. Also announced for next week is Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory,...
