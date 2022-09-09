ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges

A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Filed Against Teens For Alleged Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle

Charges were filed Monday against two teenage suspects arrested in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio were arrested Thursday morning along with a 14-year-old juvenile after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area

Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six

A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey Park, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Downey, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Monterey Park, CA
City
Downey, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton

A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did not enter a plea at...
STANTON, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Park Police#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Compton Juvenile Court#La Fitness
mynewsla.com

Man Shot And Killed In Palmdale, LASD Searching For His Killer

A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Investigates Theft Of Nine French Bulldogs In Northridge

Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the location that was being...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man, 19, For Attempted Kidnapping

Riverside sheriff’s detectives arrested a 19-year-old suspect for the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl. Christian Daniel Arreola of Coachella allegedly tried to grab the girl as she walked home from school and force her into his car, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. David Aldrich. The assault happened at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the 55000 block of Calhoun Street.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Three Arrested For Alleged Burglaries in Fairview Fire Area

Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area neat the Fairview Fire, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the fire responded to a report of three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Jury Hears Opening Statements In Trial Of Former Officer’s Harassment Suit

A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — and other issues deserves more than $1 million in lost wage damages, the plaintiff’s attorney told a jury Monday, but a lawyer for the city said the ex-officer was someone who could never admit to being wrong in his interactions with others.
VERNON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Long Beach Stabbing Attack

One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Brea Police Search For Homeless Suspect Who Stabbed Man in Arm

Police were searching for a homeless man who stabbed another man in the arm Saturday in Brea, authorities said. The stabbing occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Brea Boulevard, according to a watch commander at the Brea Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to UCI...
BREA, CA
foxla.com

Two people shot to death in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in San Bernardino Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the area near N. Waterman Avenue and E. Baseline Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Three people were shot and two people died as a result of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy