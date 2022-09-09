Read full article on original website
Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
Charges Filed Against Teens For Alleged Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Charges were filed Monday against two teenage suspects arrested in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio were arrested Thursday morning along with a 14-year-old juvenile after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area
Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
O.C. Man Who Pointed Laser at Sheriff’s Department Helicopter Gets Five Years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced Monday to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot. Eric Suarez admitted that on April 13, 2020, he was sitting alone in his parked car when he “intentionally pointed...
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal assault of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did not enter a plea at...
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
Man Shot And Killed In Palmdale, LASD Searching For His Killer
A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name...
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
LAPD Investigates Theft Of Nine French Bulldogs In Northridge
Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the location that was being...
Riverside Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man, 19, For Attempted Kidnapping
Riverside sheriff’s detectives arrested a 19-year-old suspect for the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl. Christian Daniel Arreola of Coachella allegedly tried to grab the girl as she walked home from school and force her into his car, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. David Aldrich. The assault happened at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the 55000 block of Calhoun Street.
Beverly Hills Man Faces Sentencing for ‘Hit Man’ Murder Plot
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing Monday for trying to hire a “hit man” to kill a woman he briefly dated. Scott Berkett, 25, pleaded guilty in June to a single count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Three Arrested For Alleged Burglaries in Fairview Fire Area
Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area neat the Fairview Fire, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the fire responded to a report of three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
Santa Ana assault suspect arrested after undercover investigation
The suspect was arrested on Friday and booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail.
Jury Hears Opening Statements In Trial Of Former Officer’s Harassment Suit
A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — and other issues deserves more than $1 million in lost wage damages, the plaintiff’s attorney told a jury Monday, but a lawyer for the city said the ex-officer was someone who could never admit to being wrong in his interactions with others.
Man Killed in Long Beach Stabbing Attack
One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in...
CHP Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in South El Monte, Suspect in Custody
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County and ended on Santa Anita and Tyler avenues in the city of South El Monte in Los Angeles County Sunday night, Sept. 11.
Brea Police Search For Homeless Suspect Who Stabbed Man in Arm
Police were searching for a homeless man who stabbed another man in the arm Saturday in Brea, authorities said. The stabbing occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Brea Boulevard, according to a watch commander at the Brea Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to UCI...
Two people shot to death in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in San Bernardino Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the area near N. Waterman Avenue and E. Baseline Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Three people were shot and two people died as a result of...
