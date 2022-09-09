A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — and other issues deserves more than $1 million in lost wage damages, the plaintiff’s attorney told a jury Monday, but a lawyer for the city said the ex-officer was someone who could never admit to being wrong in his interactions with others.

VERNON, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO