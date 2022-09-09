Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
June Hills DeVoto
Our mother, June Hills DeVoto, died peacefully in her sleep on September 4, 2022, in Santa Barbara. Born Myra June Hills, to Elijah Justin Hills and Lucia Burt Hills on March 17, 1935, in Compton, California, she was the third of four sisters, born minutes before her twin sister, Meta Jane Hills (Jane Bauman), by whom she is survived. Her older sisters were Lucia Essig and Emily Aasted.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Arts Fund Goes Uptown in Santa Barbara
After helping to make the Funk Zone into the Art Zone for many years, the Arts Fund has a new Community Gallery in La Cumbre Plaza, as well as a new “family member” with the Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences in that same locale. Both galleries will be open for a fun night of art and community at the Arts Fund Art Walk on Friday, September 16, from 5-8 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
Celebrate Santa Barbara’s 23rd Annual Creek Week
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year’s Creek Week celebration takes place September 17 – 24. Creek Week is an annual opportunity for community members to learn more about our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events. Creek Week will kick off on Saturday, September 17 with Coastal Cleanup Day, when community members can join choose from over 25 beach and creek locations Countywide to volunteer their time cleaning up our local beaches.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Should Be Primed for Rare Society
Poets have the old line that the sonnet is a form that only allows for perfection. In the restaurant biz, the same might be true for the steakhouse. It’s a tight and classic genre expressed in not just impeccably seared steaks but also in all the accouterments: alpine-cold martinis, busting with butter and tarragon Béarnaise, and as much cream — that is, all the cream — you can get into every vegetable side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
A Farewell to the Beloved Dr. Fenzi
A message sent on behalf of the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics’ Board of Directors:. This week marked a new beginning for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) as we welcomed our new CEO, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, but it also marks the culmination of a remarkable career in medicine for our beloved Dr. Charles Fenzi. When anyone thinks of SBNC, they think of Dr. Fenzi. His warm personal style, eternal optimism, and genuine kindness to everyone are impossible to resist. Dr. Fenzi has been serving our Santa Barbara community and leading SBNC for over a decade, first as Chief Medical Officer starting in 2012, and then as CEO/CMO since 2015.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | Jackson Browne at the Santa Barbara Bowl
“My first album came out 50 years ago,” Jackson Browne told the sold out Santa Barbara Bowl crowd on September 7. Hearing him play two of the top singles — “Doctor, My Eyes” and “Rock Me on the Water” — from that 1972 album, Saturate Before Using, was a sentimental journey for most of us in the crowd.
Santa Barbara Independent
Feed-Back | Introducing Our Weekly Roundup of Social Media Comments in Santa Barbara
Feed-Back is our one-stop shop for the best comments from our social media posts. First up, we take a look at the response to Nick Welsh’s story, “Wage-Rent Gap for Millennials Living in Mid-Size Cities Highest in Santa Barbara Area.”. User @idyll.mercantile wants to look into what it’ll...
Santa Barbara Independent
Community Environmental Council Welcomes Em Johnson as Director of Climate Resilience
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is pleased to welcome Em Johnson as its Director of Climate Resilience, charged with empowering California’s Central Coast communities to better respond, recover, adapt, and thrive in the face of climate change-related disruptions. Johnson takes the place of Sharyn Main who departed CEC in July after spending a cumulative 14 years with CEC, most recently as the Director of Climate Resilience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Join Us Tonight for the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City of Goleta wants to remind the community about the upcoming Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan (MBHMP) workshop. Join us this tonight, September 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellwood Elementary School Auditorium (7686 Hollister Ave).
Santa Barbara Independent
U.S. News Ranks UC Santa Barbara in Top 10 for Ninth Consecutive Year
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s a three-by-threepeat. For the ninth consecutive year, UC Santa Barbara has placed in the Top 10 for national public universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The magazine’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges listing of Top Public Schools placed the campus at No. 7.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development
Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
Santa Barbara Independent
80 More Rooms at the Hilton?
It should come as no surprise that the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort’s recently proposed expansion has stirred up controversy. This is just another chapter in a longstanding Santa Barbara tradition: one in which environmentally challenged developments can eventually be made acceptable, but only if the developer is willing to negotiate — sometimes for years — with government staff and activist organizations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Volunteers to the Fall Session of Adult Literacy Tutor Training
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 12, 2022. Make a difference in someone’s life and become a Volunteer Adult Literacy Tutor at Santa Barbara Public Library. For over 30 years, the Santa Barbara Public Library Adult Literacy Program has helped thousands of local residents reach their learning goals. The Library invites interested community members to get involved and make a difference.
Santa Barbara Independent
Notice of Inmate Death at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – On Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:48 pm., 35-year-old Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara, died at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. Chermak was arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Isla Vista on March 5, 2022, for burglary (felony), and possession of stolen property (misdemeanor). Chermak was ordered by the Court to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental competency to stand trial.
Santa Barbara Independent
Take What You Need, Give What You Can
Outside of the First Christian Church on Chapala Street sits a three-drawer metal filing cabinet filled with shelf-stable food, hygienic products, and clothing and shelter items — all free and accessible for anyone to take as they need or donate what they’re able. This would become the first of three “People’s Pantries” placed throughout Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Reunion of the 144th
To celebrate our fellowship and our mission, the 1/144 Field Artillery Battalion, California National Guard veterans held a reunion BBQ at Bishop Diego High School on 27 August 2022. It marked the 105th anniversary of the founding of the first local National Guard unit in Santa Barbara in 1917. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Omicron Vaccine Arrives to Santa Barbara
Though new cases of COVID-19 continue to afflict people every day, the rate has been slowing since mid-July in California and Santa Barbara County. As well, the new updated vaccine developed for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains has made its way to pharmacies and doctors’ offices in recent days after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use on an emergency basis at the end of August.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bishop Diego Falters Late in 38-34 Loss to Central High of Fresno
A 24-yard touchdown pass from Central High (Fresno) quarterback Dayton Tafoya to wide receiver Joshua Hill with 2.7 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Grizzlies to a stunning 38-34 victory over previously unbeaten Bishop Diego on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium. Central overcame a 17-point fourth quarter deficit behind a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Police Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police detectives are investigating an armed burglary that occurred in broad daylight in the downtown area Sunday, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. The home invasion was reported around noon on Sunday on Bath Street, between Islay and Pedregosa streets, where Ragsdale said “ several suspects entered...
Comments / 0