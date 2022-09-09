ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qILAC_0hntN7XT00

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma Police Department resulted in Paul Darnell King’s arrest.

King was brought to the attention of the authorities by an informant, according to a complaint.

King, an alleged gang member, reportedly frequented an Econo Lodge on South Hosmer Street in Tacoma. The area is known to be a center of gun violence, human trafficking and drugs. Five homicides also have been reported in the area at the beginning of 2022.

According to the complaint, King was seen selling bogus oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl in May and July outside the Econo Lodge, and was later arrested on three different occasions between July and August. During the arrests, he is said to have had fentanyl and an unregistered gun on him.

While ATF agents were conducting several undercover operations at the motel in mid-August, King was seen engaging in what appeared to “drug trafficking behavior,” officials said.

According to the release from Brown, King was arrested on Sept. 7 at the motel, where law enforcement found three guns, body armor, ammunition and suspected fentanyl in his room after obtaining a search warrant.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Related
98.3 The KEY

Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex

When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in car near Denny Triangle

SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed in a car Sunday night. At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 7th Avenue and Lenora Street. When officers and medics arrived, attempted life-saving measures but the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brown
KING 5

Burien officers shoot, kill suspect in domestic disturbance

BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien police officer shot and killed a suspect early Friday morning that was believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. Officers from the Burien Police Department were called Friday just before 5:45 a.m. to an apartment at 12438 Roseburg Avenue South in Burien. The initial call was from a domestic disturbance with gunshots heard, but deputies did not find anyone in the area.
BURIEN, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery attempt, plus 3 reader reports

ATTEMPTED SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tip. This happened at Junction True Value about an hour and a half ago. We talked to a witness who just spoke with police. She said a man and woman had armloads of merchandise and tried to leave without paying. Staff and customers intervened and got the items back; she said some scuffling was ensued, which is what turned it from shoplifting to robbery. The witness said the would-be robbers ran out to a waiting getaway car with a third person driving. She described the two as a Hispanic man, 5’7″, in sunglasses and a ball cap, who limped as he crossed the street to the getaway car, and a Hispanic woman, 5’3″, very long hair. She described the car as a silver Honda type car, with CD and 91 in the plate. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 22-242742.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxycodone#Fentanyl#Street Gang#Guns#Gun Violence
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
q13fox.com

Man shoots another man during dispute in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia police are investigating after a man shot another man during a dispute Friday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and the Highway 101 on-ramps. According to investigators, two men got into a fight and during the confrontation, one...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Steroid distribution operation broken up by police

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police, along with the help of the U.S. Postal Inspector Service, broke up a huge steroid distribution operation. Three suspects were arrested after four suspects were identified. Investigators shared photos of the drugs and a gun they seized from a home in the Kingsgate neighborhood.
KIRKLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
bellevuereporter.com

Anti-crime operations leads to over 50 arrests since January

In partnership with Home Depot, the Bellevue Police Department has been working to reduce shoplifting and criminal activity in and around the business. According to BPD, officers have arrested over 50 suspects at this location since January 2022 for crimes including shoplifting, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and others.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
129K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy