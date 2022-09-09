Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Three-Alarm Blaze Erupts At Warehouse Near 215 Freeway
A fire erupted Monday in a pile of pallets adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, quickly spreading to the exterior of the building, prompting a three-alarm emergency response. The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity Way, just west of Interstate 215,...
mynewsla.com
Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire
Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday after burning...
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday evening rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block...
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA; Three Firefighters Injured
Authorities Monday were seeking the cause of a major emergency fire that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., and about 150 firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
mynewsla.com
Fairview Fire Near Hemet Could Be Fully Contained Monday
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, authorities said Sunday. The fire was 45% contained Sunday morning after burning 28,307 acres, causing two deaths and destroying 17 structures. “Fire activity has been greatly...
mynewsla.com
Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews
Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
mynewsla.com
Storm System Helps Crews Slow Spread of Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet
Rain generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Kay has helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet with ground crews reaching 40% containment and allowed authorities to reduce some evacuation orders from mandatory to voluntary. As of 8 p.m. Friday, officials said the...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
mynewsla.com
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Newport Beach Apartment Fire
Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Newport Beach. The firefighters were rushed to a hospital where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Newport Beach Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 200 Promontory Drive West,...
mynewsla.com
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles Monday, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train. The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South Los Angeles
More than 100 firefighters battled a major emergency fire Sunday that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters battled the flames for one hour and 40 minutes. They remained on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs Identified
A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Palm Springs was identified Sunday. Alvaro Vasquez, 61, of Palm Springs, was struck by a westbound vehicle on Ramon Road at Calle Amigos at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Palm Springs Police Department reported. Officers determined that he was dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Riverside Freeway
One person died Sunday in a solo-vehicle crash on the 215 Freeway just north of the 60 Freeway in Riverside. The crash happened on the southbound 215 around 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person who died was apparently ejected from an SUV, the CHP reported. There...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Suspect Sought in Stabbing of Two People in Mid City Area of L.A.
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Police asked the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who they believe stabbed two people within a half-hour in the Mid City community of Los Angeles. At about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to an assault-with-a-deadly-weapon call reported that a...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Long Beach Found
A 67-year-old woman who went missing near her home in Long Beach has been found, authorities said Monday. Loeup Oum had last been seen about 7 a.m. Sunday near her residence in the 2500 block of East 14th Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Bellflower ID’d
A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-yearrs-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation. Sheriff’s officials...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Teens for Alleged Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Charges are expected Monday against two teens who were arrested in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio were arrested Thursday morning along with a 14-year-old juvenile after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
