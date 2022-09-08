MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Kickoff temperature was 91 degrees Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, South Florida’s latest contribution to this week’s nationwide heat wave. But when you train in the South Florida heat you can impose your will in the South Florida heat. The Miami Hurricanes have embraced that notion since they opened camp. And today against Southern Miss it was evident during a dominant second half.

