miamihurricanes.com
Hurricanes Tally Fifth Sweep of the Season
ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Miami volleyball team found itself back in the win column on Sunday afternoon when it defeated the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, 3-0, in the final match of the UCF Invitational. With the sweep of UNCW, the Hurricanes move to 7-2 on the season, while...
miamihurricanes.com
Canes Dominate Second Half in Second Win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Kickoff temperature was 91 degrees Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, South Florida’s latest contribution to this week’s nationwide heat wave. But when you train in the South Florida heat you can impose your will in the South Florida heat. The Miami Hurricanes have embraced that notion since they opened camp. And today against Southern Miss it was evident during a dominant second half.
miamihurricanes.com
Miami Drops 3-2 Heartbreaker at UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Miami volleyball team came up just short of a high-level road win Saturday night at UCF. In a marathon match that took approximately two-and-a-half hours to complete, the visiting Hurricanes dropped a 3-2 decision in front of quadruple-digit fans at The Venue at UCF.
miamihurricanes.com
Canes Respond After Early Test
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Hurricanes expected a test in their second game. Their opponent – Southern Mississippi – has one of the nation’s top running backs on its roster. Its aggressive defense likes to pressure quarterbacks. And last week, the Golden Eagles gave Liberty everything it could handle through four overtimes before the Flames eked out a win.
miamihurricanes.com
Miami Falls to UIC, 3-1
ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Miami volleyball team was tagged with its first loss of the season on Friday when the Hurricanes fell short of the University of Illinois Chicago Flames, 3-1, at the UCF Invitational. Senior Savannah Vach recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 39...
