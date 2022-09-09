Read full article on original website
Settlement of LA Homelessness Lawsuit Against County Announced
A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people — a pact that would effectively end the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights’ often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
Caruso Company Reps Respond to Suit Over Alleged Grove Protest Restrictions
Representatives for companies owned by mayoral candidate Rick Caruso have responded to a lawsuit by free-speech activists who allege viewpoint discrimination for not being allowed to protest at the Grove, saying the plaintiffs’ applications raised safety concerns. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
LA County Reports 4,500 New COVID Infections, 37 Deaths
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday.
Board Hearing on Stiffening Short-Term Rental Regs Set for Tuesday
A set of proposed new requirements for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County will be scrutinized by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, with compromises expected on various regulations, including occupancy limits and noise monitors. It will be the board’s second hearing regarding amendments to the Short-Term Rental...
Little Change to LA County’s COVID Hospitalization Numbers
Los Angeles County is seeing little change in its coronavirus hospitalizations, with the number of COVID-positive patients in the county increasing by just six people to 771, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 106 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from Friday’s...
Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire
Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday after burning...
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
Helicopter Used in Firefight Crashes at Banning Airport, 3 Injured
A helicopter being used to help fight the Fairview Fire crashed Saturday afternoon at the Banning Airport, injuring three people on board. The pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a trauma center for treatment, authorities said. Meanwhile, rain generated by the remnants of Tropical...
Fairview Fire Near Hemet Could Be Fully Contained Monday
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, authorities said Sunday. The fire was 45% contained Sunday morning after burning 28,307 acres, causing two deaths and destroying 17 structures. “Fire activity has been greatly...
Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
Storm System Helps Crews Slow Spread of Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet
Rain generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Kay has helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet with ground crews reaching 40% containment and allowed authorities to reduce some evacuation orders from mandatory to voluntary. As of 8 p.m. Friday, officials said the...
Five-Alarm Blaze Erupts Adjacent to Warehouse near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday evening rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block...
LA County Health Dept., CDC Confirm First Death in County Due to Monkeypox
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed Monday the first death due to monkeypox in a county resident. The person “was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized,” the health department said in a statement Monday. “To...
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA; Three Firefighters Injured
Authorities Monday were seeking the cause of a major emergency fire that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., and about 150 firefighters...
Jury Hears Opening Statements In Trial Of Former Officer’s Harassment Suit
A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — and other issues deserves more than $1 million in lost wage damages, the plaintiff’s attorney told a jury Monday, but a lawyer for the city said the ex-officer was someone who could never admit to being wrong in his interactions with others.
Woman Reported Missing in Long Beach Found
A 67-year-old woman who went missing near her home in Long Beach has been found, authorities said Monday. Loeup Oum had last been seen about 7 a.m. Sunday near her residence in the 2500 block of East 14th Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On...
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did not enter a plea at...
Redondo Beach PD Officer Sues for Pregnancy, Gender Discrimination
The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges...
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Parts of LA County
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday until this evening in parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
