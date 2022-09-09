Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA; Three Firefighters Injured
Authorities Monday were seeking the cause of a major emergency fire that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., and about 150 firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Suspect Sought in Stabbing of Two People in Mid City Area of L.A.
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Police asked the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who they believe stabbed two people within a half-hour in the Mid City community of Los Angeles. At about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to an assault-with-a-deadly-weapon call reported that a...
mynewsla.com
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles Monday, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train. The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area
Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Long Beach Found
A 67-year-old woman who went missing near her home in Long Beach has been found, authorities said Monday. Loeup Oum had last been seen about 7 a.m. Sunday near her residence in the 2500 block of East 14th Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in Lennox
A man was shot and killed Monday in the unincorporated Lennox area bordering Inglewood. The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue, near Century Boulevard, according to Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was taken to a hospital,...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot And Killed In Palmdale, LASD Searching For His Killer
A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name...
mynewsla.com
O.C. Man Who Pointed Laser at Sheriff’s Department Helicopter Gets Five Years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced Monday to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot. Eric Suarez admitted that on April 13, 2020, he was sitting alone in his parked car when he “intentionally pointed...
mynewsla.com
Man, 40, Reported Missing in Malibu
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man last seen in Malibu. Ever Manuel Valencia was last seen Sunday near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Valencia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South Los Angeles
More than 100 firefighters battled a major emergency fire Sunday that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters battled the flames for one hour and 40 minutes. They remained on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Bellflower ID’d
A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-yearrs-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation. Sheriff’s officials...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead in South LA While Trying To Flee From Vehicle
One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South Los Angeles shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing West Covina Man, 73
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina. Ruben David Moncayo was last seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. Moncayo...
mynewsla.com
Repairs on 5 Freeway in Castaic to Continue Through Thursday Morning
The northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area will close again Monday evening for a 12-hour period as crews continue repair work on two miles of roadway that was damaged by the Route Fire. Two lanes of the roadway have been closed in the area since the Route...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shot, Killed By LAPD in Westlake Area
A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews
Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
