Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears
Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.
SFGate
Fields throws 2 TDs, Bears top 49ers 19-10 in Eberflus debut
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields rolled to his left with two defenders closing in on him. As his quarterback scrambled one way, Dante Pettis broke toward the opposite side. Fields saw his receiver wide open. He lofted a pass across the field, and Pettis took it the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown that kicked the Bears into gear.
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
SFGate
Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory
SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell to miss two months with knee injury, report says
The Niners' running back room is thin once again.
SFGate
Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie starter Spencer Strider struck out nine over five innings but allowed a season-high nine hits as his winning streak ended at four, and the Atlanta Braves missed a chance to gain ground in the NL East, losing to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Monday night.
49ers, Bears played in shocking conditions as rain flooded Soldier Field
Rainy conditions wreaked havoc with the new turf at Soldier Field in the San Francisco 49ers' road opener in Chicago Sunday.
49ers benefit from obscure unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Bears
The Bears' placeholder learned a hard lesson about the soggy turf at Soldier Field.
Bears corner says 49ers QB Trey Lance 'ain’t do s—t' after he was forced to pass
Johnson talked trash on Lance before the game, and he backed it up.
NFL・
Los Angeles Rams mocked for tweet in light of last year’s San Francisco 49ers takeover
What did the Rams social media team expect to happen?
