Why Camilla's royal title is 'Queen Consort' instead of just 'Queen'
Camilla Parker Bowles is now "Queen Consort" following Queen Elizabeth's death. Her title is different than that of the reining monarch.
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
Queen Elizabeth’s Former Staffer Reveals How She Treats Her Employees: ‘You Feel At Ease’
Some former employees of Queen Elizabeth shared their experiences working for the royal family.
Camilla's 'Queen' title breaks with tradition. Here's why Prince Philip was never 'King.'
Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, said she wanted the Duchess of Cornwall to be named "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne.
Duchess Camilla Wears Diamond Brooch With First Outfit as Queen Consort — Here’s Why
Through the years, the royal family has used fashion to communicate messages to the public. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, it appears Queen Consort Camilla is spreading love via a tiny accessory. For her first day as queen consort on Friday, September 9, the 75-year-old stepped...
Woman Gives Brutally Honest Response To Reporter Before Queen Elizabeth's Death
CNN correspondent Scott McLean got a frank, if unexpected, response from a pedestrian when he asked for her thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II, just moments before it was announced that the British monarch had died at the age of 96. McLean was reporting from Windsor Castle on Thursday when he...
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Meghan Markle Reveals They Left the UK in Such a Hurry They Didn't Even Pack Up Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3.2 million on renovating Frogmore Cottage to become their cozy home as they pursued their senior royal roles. That sweet start to their newlywed life quickly soured and they barely got a chance to enjoy the residence before they picked up and moved to Canada, and eventually, the US — but just with the belongings they needed. Meghan revealed in her interview with The Cut that they used their Platinum Jubilee visit to pack up the home and the rest of their belongings. “You go back, and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh....
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday. At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth made her final appearance just two days before her death on Thursday. The monarch, who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, formally appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. The new premier Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland — where the Queen traditionally spends her summers — for the meeting. The meeting marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth II had many subjects. They will not all mourn her death equally.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday plunged Britain into a period of mourning for its longest reigning monarch. But Britain was not the only nation to lose its ruler — the queen was the head of state of 14 other countries across the globe when she died, from New Zealand to my family’s Jamaica. You would be right to question why the queen remained the figure head for a former slave colony 60 years after it declared its independence, but this is just one of the many uncomfortable legacies of colonialism.
Here's what King Charles III's 'slimmed down' monarchy could look like
King Charles III could follow in the footsteps of Sweden's King, who in 2019 stripped almost all of his grandchildren of their HRH titles.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
