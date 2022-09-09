ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Reveals They Left the UK in Such a Hurry They Didn't Even Pack Up Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3.2 million on renovating Frogmore Cottage to become their cozy home as they pursued their senior royal roles. That sweet start to their newlywed life quickly soured and they barely got a chance to enjoy the residence before they picked up and moved to Canada, and eventually, the US — but just with the belongings they needed.  Meghan revealed in her interview with The Cut that they used their Platinum Jubilee visit to pack up the home and the rest of their belongings. “You go back, and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh....
People

Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday. At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
People

Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth made her final appearance just two days before her death on Thursday. The monarch, who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, formally appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. The new premier Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland — where the Queen traditionally spends her summers — for the meeting. The meeting marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister in Scotland.
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth II had many subjects. They will not all mourn her death equally.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday plunged Britain into a period of mourning for its longest reigning monarch. But Britain was not the only nation to lose its ruler — the queen was the head of state of 14 other countries across the globe when she died, from New Zealand to my family’s Jamaica. You would be right to question why the queen remained the figure head for a former slave colony 60 years after it declared its independence, but this is just one of the many uncomfortable legacies of colonialism.
