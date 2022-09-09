Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
9/11 terror attack: Orange County Fire Authority honors lives lost and recalls acts of heroism
Firefighters and community members gathered at the Orange County Fire Authority training facility in Irvine Sunday to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died that day.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
WATCH: Deputies descend on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department flooded the gas station on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh on Saturday morning as two men cause a disturbance. Larry Block investigates.
KTVU FOX 2
7 of the nation’s top 15 most expensive cities for rent are in California
LOS ANGELES - The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters. Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters. A new analysis indicates...
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Bail denied for travel nurse in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - After multiple delays citing mental health concerns, the bail hearing was held for 37-year-old Nicole Linton, the travel nurse accused of running a red light and plowing her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills in early August, killing six people. Linton on Monday was...
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
spectrumnews1.com
From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie
DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 4,500 new COVID infections, 37 deaths
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 12, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday. Sunday and Monday figures tend to be lower due to delays in reporting from the weekend. Health officials have also noted that official case numbers are likely low due to the number of people who rely on at-home tests but do not report the results to the county.
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
smobserved.com
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
Black Former Daytime Show Photo Chief Sues Sony for Racial Discrimination
A lawsuit was filed by a Black former member of the "Days of Our Lives" daytime television production crew who alleges management did not adequately address his discrimination and harassment claims, then fired him based on allegations made by the set workers about whom he had complained.
kcrw.com
Homelessness is up in LA County, but less sharply than past years
The results of LA’s annual homeless count show a 4.1% increase in the number of people living on the streets and in shelters countywide since 2020, and a 1.7% increase in the City of LA. The world premiere of Indigenous choreographer and activist Emily Johnson’s immersive piece, “Being Future...
