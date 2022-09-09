ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Mitchell
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Janice Hahn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Gavin Newsom
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie

DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Commonwealth
theavtimes.com

LA County reports 4,500 new COVID infections, 37 deaths

Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 12, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday. Sunday and Monday figures tend to be lower due to delays in reporting from the weekend. Health officials have also noted that official case numbers are likely low due to the number of people who rely on at-home tests but do not report the results to the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy