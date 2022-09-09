ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roanokeva.gov

Notice of Meeting of Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Commission

The Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. This meeting will take place in the Jefferson Board Room of the Conference Center of Roanoke. Meeting agenda and written materials can be requested from the Executive Director of the Commission, Brian...
ROANOKE, VA
roanokeva.gov

Upcoming Street Closures

ROANOKE, VA - Upcoming special events with parking or street restrictions:. · First Fridays on Friday, 9/16/22, from 2 pm to 10 pm, on Franklin between Williamson and Jefferson. · Straight Street Youth Night on Friday and Saturday, 9/16/22 and 9/17/22, from 5 pm to 11 pm on Luck...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy